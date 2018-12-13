Administrative – Dry Needling – Physical Therapy & Acupuncture Boards – Declaratory Ruling

Where the North Carolina Board of Physical Therapy Examiners applied its experience and expertise in construing its enabling statute and rules adopted by the board to determine that dry needling falls within the statutory definition of physical therapy, we uphold the board’s declaratory ruling to that effect.

We affirm the Business Court’s order upholding the board’s ruling.

This case arises from a nearly decade-long debate over whether “dry needling” is confined to the practice of acupuncture, thus placing dry needling within the exclusive regulatory purview of the North Carolina Acupuncture Licensing Board (the Acupuncture Board). The Acupuncture Board defines dry needling as “the insertion of solid filament needles into specific trigger points in a patient’s muscle tissue to relieve pain.”

In this appeal, the Acupuncture Board argues that dry needling is part of the practice of acupuncture rather than physical therapy. Therefore, it argues, North Carolina Board of Physical Therapy Examiners (the Physical Therapy Board) erred in determining dry needling is within the scope of physical therapy. We disagree.

In G.S. § 90-270.90(4), the General Assembly defined the practice of physical therapy broadly and left open the opportunity for the Physical Therapy Board to further define physical therapy “generally or specifically … by regulations.” Thus, the intent of the legislature was to allow for the evolution of treatments used in the practice of physical therapy.

The Physical Therapy Board concluded that “dry needling is a treatment that uses physical or rehabilitative procedures, with assistive devices, for the purpose of correcting or alleviating myofascial pain, a physical disability.” The Physical Therapy Board reached its conclusion in a detailed, 49-page declaratory ruling that included references to numerous scientific articles, reports, and books describing the history, efficacy, and safety of dry needling.

The Physical Therapy Board applied its experience and expertise in construing the enabling statute and rules adopted by the board to determine that dry needling falls within the statutory definition of physical therapy. We conclude that the board’s reasoning is sound. Because the Physical Therapy Board’s interpretation of its own rule is consistent with both the statute and the language of the rule, the board’s interpretation must be given controlling weight.

The Acupuncture Board also argues that the Physical Therapy Board has inappropriately used a policy statement to usurp the authority of the Rules Review Commission, which objected to a proposed rule by the Physical Therapy Board regarding training requirements for the practice of dry needling. However, the commission is tasked only with the responsibility to review a board’s rules from a procedural perspective for clarity and to ensure that the rules are adopted in compliance with the Administrative Procedures Act.

The commission’s rejection of the Physical Therapy Board’s proposed rule on required training for the use of dry needling in no way conflicts with or affects the Physical Therapy Board’s policy statements interpreting the definition of physical therapy. The board’s policy statements regarding dry needling are “nonbinding interpretative statements within the delegated authority of an agency that merely define, interpret, or explain the meaning of a statute or rule.” G.S. § 150B-2(8a)(c). As such, they are necessarily not “statement[s] of general applicability” that would require formal rulemaking. § 150B-2(8a). Therefore, this change in policy is not forbidden by the Rules Review Commission’s subsequent rejection of a rule on a related subject.

Finally, the Acupuncture Board also argues that dry needling cannot be part of the practice of physical therapy because it is acupuncture. However, when there is ambiguity in the statutory language defining the role of an agency, concurrent authority is assumed.

Affirmed.

North Carolina Acupuncture Licensing Board v. North Carolina Board of Physical Therapy Examiners (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-092-18, 16 pp.) (Barbara Jackson, J.) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Louis Bledsoe, C.J.) E.D. Gaskins, Katherine King, James Hash and Michael Tadych for plaintiff; Stephen Feldman, James Weiss and Troy Shelton for defendant. N.C. S. Ct.

