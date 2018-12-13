Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – No Overt Act – Solicitation

Even though hiring and paying a hired killer exceeds the minimum conduct required to prove solicitation, such acts do not satisfy our requirement of overt acts necessary to prove attempted murder.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, insofar as it upheld defendant’s conviction for attempted first-degree murder. We remand for resentencing on defendant’s conviction for solicitation.

Under North Carolina law, the elements of an attempt to commit any crime are (1) the intent to commit the substantive offense and (2) an overt act done for that purpose which goes beyond mere preparation but (3) falls short of the completed offense.

The Court of Appeals relied on cases from other jurisdictions to support its conclusion that defendant committed an overt act. However, those jurisdictions’ attempt law derives from statutory frameworks materially different from ours.

For instance, in the Model Penal Code, which our state has not adopted, attempt includes conduct that is merely “strongly corroborative of the actor’s criminal purpose.” MPC § 5.01(2). Instead, our attempt law includes as overt conduct that stands either as the first or some subsequent step in a direct movement towards the commission of the offense after the preparations are made. North Carolina law requires a defendant to commit an act that in the ordinary and likely course of things would result in the commission thereof.

The cases relied on by the Court of Appeals are rooted in jurisprudence inconsistent with the North Carolina legal framework and definition of attempt. The evidence in this case did not show an overt act amounting to attempt as defined by our law.

In meeting with the supposed hired killer (actually an undercover law enforcement officer), tendering $2,500 in cash as an initial payment, providing the hired killer the details necessary to complete the killing of defendant’s former wife, and helping the hired killer plan how to get his former wife alone and how to kill her out of the presence of their daughter, defendant engaged in ample and horrifying acts of solicitation. The gravamen of the offense of soliciting lies in counseling, enticing or inducing another to commit a crime.

Yet, at that point, defendant had not begun to “execute” the “criminal design” that he helped concoct. Moreover, the act of planning the killing and making an initial payment to the hired killer would not, without additional conduct, inexorably result in the commission of the offense in the ordinary and likely course of things.

In striking an agreement with the hired killer to kill his former wife and then paying the supposed hired killer in full, defendant engaged in more conduct than that minimally necessary for a solicitation; however, he did not commit an overt act amounting to attempt.

Furthermore, although defendant and the supposed hired killer agreed to a “criminal design,” neither defendant nor his apparent agent had begun to “execute” it at the time defendant exited the “hitman’s” car and was arrested. We must conclude that, without more, none of defendant’s conduct would have resulted in the commission of the offense in the ordinary and likely course of things. Unless and until our legislature decides to define attempt differently by statute or to alter its current policy and equate solicitation with attempt, this evidence shows only solicitation.

Reversed in part; vacated in part and remanded.

Dissent

(Morgan, J.) The state clearly established that defendant had the intent to commit first-degree murder of his ex-wife through his detailed arrangements with, and voluntary full payment of funds to, the supposed “hitman”; that defendant performed an overt act toward commission of the killing beyond mere preparation, by virtue of the detailed arrangements regarding the myriad of informational items supplied to the “hitman” about the ex-wife along with the full payment to the “hitman” of the price for the deadly deed; and that defendant had no part in the ultimate outcome here, namely the incompletion of the substantive offense of first-degree murder because of the actual non-existence of the “hitman” whom defendant assumed he had hired to perform the killing.

Defendant’s willingness to allow the “hitman” to choose among the plethora of times, places, and circumstances that defendant himself identified as potential aspects of the killing and the futuristic aspects of specific directives identified by the “hitman” regarding timelines of the perpetration of the plan, should not be deemed as fundamentally fatal to the prosecution’s ability to allow the jury to determine whether or not defendant committed an overt act as an element of the offense of attempted first-degree murder. Under the circumstances of this case, particularly defendant’s voluntary payment in full of the “hitman’s” required sum, defendant had completed his role in his plan to murder his ex-wife.

State v. Melton (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-091-18, 33 pp.) (Robin Hudson, J.) (Michael Morgan, J., joined by Mark Martin, C.J. & Paul Newby, J., dissenting) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Appealed from Transylvania County Superior Court (Mark Powell, J.) Matthew Tulchin for the state; Kathryn VandenBerg for defendant. N.C. S. Ct.

