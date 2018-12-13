Death after heart surgery leads to $1.4M settlement

The widower of a North Carolina woman who died after heart surgery has confidentially settled a wrongful death lawsuit for $1.4 million, her attorney reported.

John Kenneth Moser of Comerford & Britt in Winston-Salem reported that the woman, whose name was withheld, had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with a bicuspid aortic valve (a condition where the aortic valve has only two cups instead of the typical three) and an ascending aortic aneurysm (a bulge in the wall of an artery).

While on the operating table, she started showing symptoms of a stroke and inadequate supply of blood to the heart, Moser said. The next morning, tests showed that she had suffered severe right ventricular failure, and she was taken back to the operating room for emergency bypass surgery. She was later taken to the ICU, where she began to bleed internally.

She was placed on a heart-lung machine, but by that time had suffered irreversible loss of all functions of the brain, Moser said. After one week, her family decided to take her off life support. Her husband later sued the surgeon and the hospital.

The parties entered a tolling agreement to collect information to evaluate the case, Moser said. During a pre-suit mediation, the plaintiffs played a video recording of a cardiothoracic surgeon expert, who detailed several breaches of the standard of care, which he concluded caused the patient’s death. Many details of the case, including those dealing with the specific nature of the breaches of the standard of care, where withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement.

The two sides reached the $1.4 million settlement on Aug. 15. Moser said the decedent, a mother of two children in her 40s, was active and healthy and had run several half-marathons.

SETTLEMENT — WRONGFUL DEATH

Amount: $1.4 million

Injuries alleged: Death

Case name: Withheld

Court: Withheld

Date of verdict or settlement: Aug. 15

Attorney for plaintiff: John Kenneth Moser of Comerford & Britt in Winston-Salem

Attorney for defendant: Withheld

