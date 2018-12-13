Juror intimidation law survives free speech challenge

A battle over the constitutionality of North Carolina’s law against juror harassment is headed to the state’s Supreme Court after a divided Court of Appeals panel rejected a legal challenge brought by a man convicted of conspiring to harass jurors in Watauga County.

After jurors convicted Dan Mylett of assaulting a police officer in 2016, Dan’s twin brother, Patrick Mylett, and Dan’s girlfriend “loudly confronted” jurors as they were leaving the courtroom in 2016. Patrick Mylett appealed his conviction on the conspiracy charge, arguing that the juror harassment statute is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment.

Among other things, the law makes it illegal to threaten or “intimidate” a former juror in response to any actions the person took while serving on a jury. Mylett argued that the law was unconstitutionally vague because the term “intimidate” is not defined.

Judge Ann Marie Calabria, writing for the majority, said that the court’s first task was to determine whether the law implicated the First Amendment. The majority found that it did not because the prohibition regulated conduct rather than protected speech.

“The United States Supreme Court has long sought to balance the protection of expressive conduct—particularly when such conduct is “inherently” expressive—with the exclusion of otherwise proscribable criminal conduct that just so happens to involve written or spoken word. Calabria wrote. “The statute prohibits conduct—threatening and intimidating jurors—irrespective of the content of a defendant’s statements; the statute does not restrict speech, so it does not implicate the First Amendment.”

Calabria went on to write that even if the statute did implicate the First Amendment, it was still constitutional because it was content-neutral and narrowly tailored to serve a significant government interest in ensuring that jurors remain free of threats or intimidation. The term “intimidate” has a widely understood ordinary meaning, Calabria wrote, and so the law was not impermissibly vague.

One angry man

Mylett also argued that the trial court erred by denying his motion to dismiss the conspiracy charge because the state presented insufficient evidence that he and his brother’s girlfriend reached a meeting of the minds or an agreement to intimidate the jury. Again, the court disagreed. Mylett paced in the hallway outside the courtroom as his brother was being sentenced, Calabria wrote, before confronting jurors as they left the courtroom.

His voice grew louder, and his tone more “threatening,” as he became more agitated with each confrontation. Mylett’s brother’s girlfriend then mirrored his behavior when she screamed at the jurors as they left. According to one juror’s testimony, “the whole Mylett family … was out there pacing, obviously upset.” Mylett told the juror that he “had done wrong” and that his brother was an innocent man.

Calabria said that prosecutors didn’t need to prove an express agreement in order to prove a conspiracy—evidence tending to show a mutual, implied understanding will suffice.

“The ‘parallel behavior’ exhibited by Mylett and [the girlfriend] as they confronted the jurors is evidence that the parties mutually understood ‘the objective to be achieved’ and implicitly agreed ‘to cooperate in the achievement of that objective or the commission of the act.’”

Risky chants

Chief Judge Linda McGee dissented, arguing that Mylett did not threaten to physically harm any of the jurors, and that absent any evidence of a true threat, their conduct was protected by the First Amendment.

“There is nothing in the statute as interpreted in the majority opinion that would prevent prosecution of a group of people who had gathered in a public space outside a courthouse to voice their dissatisfaction with a verdict in a high profile case,” McGee wrote. “Based upon the majority opinion’s holding, it is certain that a demonstrator shouting to departing jurors that the jurors had convicted an innocent person and should feel bad for having done so, could be prosecuted in North Carolina.”

Because of her dissent, Mylett has an automatic right to have an appeal heard by the state’s Supreme Court.

Rob Heroy of Goodman, Carr, Laughrun & Greene in Charlotte represents Mylett.

“We are of course very disappointed, but we are encouraged given the detailed analysis provided by the dissent, and that we are entitled to an appeal, which we will absolutely be pursuing,” Herroy said.

The North Carolina Attorney General’s office could not be reached for comment on the decision.

