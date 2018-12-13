NC bar first in country to offer privacy law certification

The North Carolina State Bar has taken the lead in the United States concerning privacy and data security law by being the first state bar in the country to certify attorneys as specialists in the field.

“Privacy and information security law comes up in just about every other area of practice these days,” said Nathan Standley of Allen & Pinnix in Raleigh, who recently became certified. “Clients in every major industry are collecting, storing, and using prospective and current customer data every day.”

To that end, companies are nervous about how privacy laws are changing and whether they are following them.

Standley said that he has a trade association client with members around the world. The association collects members’ personal information and processes payment transactions with customers in Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

“This client was thrilled when they learned that I had obtained the specialization certification, because they were reassured that I am staying abreast of the rapidly evolving changes in this area,” he said. “The certification reassures clients that I am staying abreast of these changes and evolving my problem-solving approaches.”

An inaugural group of nine attorneys were certified in November. The plan started in 2016, when Matt Cordell, who is in-house counsel for VF Corp. in Greensboro, was at the North Carolina Bar Association’s annual meeting. At the time, Cordell had established the privacy and information security practice group at Ward and Smith in Raleigh and was speaking to groups about privacy law.

“I described my practice as the intersection of technology and personal information,” he said. “They began to realize that it was a very specialized practice and wondered whether it might be a good area of specialization for the State Bar to recognize.”

They gave him the go-ahead, so he recruited some of the “best” privacy and data security lawyers around the state to help create the new certification.

“It is an important development for attorneys,” Cordell said. “It offers an opportunity to show a meaningful distinction that reflects verified knowledge, experience, and focus in a specific area of law.”

To get certified, attorneys must have devoted an average at least 400 hours a year to privacy and information security law over the past five years and no fewer than 300 hours in any one year. They also must have earned at least 36 hours of CLE in privacy law and related in the past three years.

The bar must receive letters of references from at least five attorneys or judges, and pass the Certified Information Privacy Professionals exam from the Internal Association of Privacy Professionals, along with an exam from the state bar.

“The certification identifies for consumers licensed lawyers who have expertise in this developing area of the law,” said Elizabeth Spainhour of Brooke Pierce in Raleigh, who was on the committee that crafted the certification plan and who herself got certified.

Elizabeth Johnson was on the committee and is an attorney with Wyrick Robbins in Raleigh. She said her firm has six attorneys who specialize in privacy law, something she calls a “hot” area of legal practice.

“Lawyers are self-identifying as experts in the field,” she said. “It can be difficult for clients to judge their knowledge and practice experience. The bar plays an important role in adding some independent judgment regarding specialization to help regulate the marketplace, and given the growth in the privacy legal practice, it’s a good time to add this certification.”

Some of her firm’s clients have in-house privacy attorneys, and they can now provide independent confirmation of their specialization.

Cordell said that the certification isn’t just good for attorneys.

For clients, “it provides a reliable, verifiable indication of proficiency in the privacy and data security law area at a time when many lawyers are beginning to dabble in the space with varying degrees of understanding and experience,” he said.

The certification is a signal to the world that North Carolina is “the place to be” for companies “who need attorneys to manage the complex state, national, and international laws that govern the data they are collecting,” Cordell said.

“Other states will soon follow our lead,” he said.

