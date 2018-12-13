The hitman who wasn’t there

People come before the North Carolina Supreme Court from all walks of life, but in one decision handed down by the court Dec. 7, it was as if the defendant had wandered into the court after having just emerged, fully formed, straight from the script of a Coen Brothers movie.

Darrell Lee Melton wanted someone to kill his ex-wife. Competent hitmen don’t exactly advertise their services in the Yellow Pages, so Melton contacted a friend of his and inquired about some connections the friend had once claimed to have to some fellows in Florida who could “break a few legs.”

Tinker with the geography a bit and you basically have the kick-off to the plot from “Fargo,” one of several of the Coen brothers’ dark tragicomedies that mine such themes. But in this case, the friend did the more sensible thing and went straight to the police, who set up a sting operation. Melton gave the undercover officer some information about his wife and a wad of cash before police moved in to make an arrest.

According to news reports, Melton testified at trial that it was all a misunderstanding and that he was never looking to hire a hitman, but rather a professional mediator to help him gain custody of their child. Shockingly, the jury didn’t buy the “wacky misunderstanding” defense, and Melton was convicted of both solicitation and attempted murder.

The Court of Appeals upheld both convictions, but on a discretionary review, four of the justices, uh, weren’t sure they agree with you a hundred percent on your legal reasoning there, and the court vacated Melton’s attempted murder conviction, which was the more serious offense.

Justice Robin Hudson, writing for the court, said that the North Carolina legislature has not defined what it means to “attempt” a crime, but under common law the defendant needs to have engaged in more than mere preparation—there need to be overt acts taken to execute the plan. The majority said that engaging the services of a hitman, especially a fake one, did not by itself rise to that level.

Three justices joined a dissenting opinion, written by Justice Mike Morgan, arguing that by paying the purported hitman his quoted fee of $10,000, Melton had completed his role in the planned killing, and thus had satisfied the elements of attempted murder. But there is no further court of appeal, so that’s just, like, their opinion, man.

Clearly, this is a very complicated case—you know, a lotta ins, a lotta outs, lotta what-have-yous. But Melton’s conviction for solicitation stands, so he’ll still be staring at a lengthy prison sentence when his case is remanded for resentencing. It’s better than being stuffed into a wood chipper, Sidebar supposes, but hopefully it’ll still be plenty enough time to learn that real life is not usually like the movies, don’t ya know.

