Workers’ Compensation – Parsons Presumption – Form 60 Admissions – Other Injuries – Industrial Commission’s Findings & Conclusions

According to legislation passed while this case was pending, plaintiff was entitled to a presumption of compensability only as to the injuries listed on the Form 60 that defendants filed with the Industrial Commission. The Commission found as fact that plaintiff had proven by a preponderance of the evidence that her injuries were caused by her fall at work, but then the Commission went on to conclude that plaintiff was entitled to a presumption of compensability, without limiting that presumption to the injuries set out in defendants’ Form 60.

Because of this apparent confusion within the opinion, we reverse the Court of Appeals and remand so the Commission can make additional findings clarifying the basis of its award and for additional proceedings as necessary.

We dismiss as improvidently allowed plaintiff’s petition for discretionary review, while expressing no opinion on the constitutionality of the application of G.S. § 97-82(b) to plaintiff’s case.

Pine v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc. #1552 (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-090-18, 16 pp.) (Robin Hudson, J.) Appealed from the Industrial Commission. On appeal from the Court of Appeals. David Shelby for plaintiff; M. Duane Jones, Holly Stott and Linda Stephens for defendants; Vernon Sumwalt for amicus curiae. N.C. S. Ct.

