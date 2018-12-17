Corporate Acquisition – Tort/Negligence – Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claim – Minority Stockholder – Standing – First Impression

When defendant Reynolds American, Inc., decided to acquire Lorillard, Inc., 42 percent of Reynolds’ stock was owned by defendant British American Tobacco PLC (BAT). Although this ownership stake and certain contractual rights gave BAT leverage in the terms of the Lorillard acquisition, leverage is not the same as actual control and does not on its own transform a minority stockholder into a controlling stockholder. Consequently, BAT did not owe a fiduciary duty to other Reynolds stockholders.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which reversed the Business Court’s dismissal of the plaintiff-shareholder’s complaint.

Standing

Plaintiff asserts that he and the Reynolds stockholders other than BAT were injured by the reduction of their percentage ownership of Reynolds. Before the transaction, BAT owned 42 percent of the outstanding shares, and plaintiff and other stockholders owned the remaining 58 percent of shares. Under the transaction agreement, however, former Lorillard stockholders would own approximately 15 percent of Reynolds shares, and BAT would be permitted to purchase additional shares to maintain its 42 percent ownership. That means that plaintiff and the other stockholders would only own 43 percent of Reynolds shares after the transaction.

Plaintiff claims that this arrangement allowed BAT to “maintain its own ownership stake and control over [Reynolds] while diluting the stake of Plaintiff and the Class by means of the BAT Share Purchase.” This dilution translates to a reduction in voting power for plaintiff and the other non-BAT stockholders, and that alleged injury affects the voting power of plaintiff and the non-BAT stockholders rather than the corporation itself. We therefore conclude that plaintiff had standing to bring a direct claim against BAT under the second Barger exception due to the alleged dilution of plaintiff’s voting power.

Although this case is the first time that this court has considered whether voting power dilution is a direct claim, we agree with the reasoning of the Delaware courts and hold that plaintiff has pleaded “a personal injury.” We further hold that the alleged personal injury, in conjunction with plaintiff’s legal claim that BAT breached a purported fiduciary duty to himself and his fellow non-BAT minority stockholders, is enough to confer subject-matter jurisdiction on this court.

Fiduciary Duty

Even if we agreed with Delaware courts that a minority stockholder may owe fiduciary duties to other stockholders based on its exercising actual control over the board of directors, the complaint in this case would still fail to state a claim upon which relief can be granted because the complaint does not adequately allege that BAT exercised actual control over the Reynolds board.

A minority stockholder is considered a controlling stockholder if the minority stockholder exercises domination through actual control of corporate conduct. As a necessary prerequisite for a minority stockholder to exercise actual control, then, the stockholder’s power must be so potent that independent directors cannot freely exercise their judgment, fearing retribution. An allegation that a minority stockholder has some leverage over the board of directors is not enough.

The fact that a stockholder possesses contractual rights permitting it to restrict corporate action and thereby giving it leverage over board decisions does not necessarily mean that the stockholder is exercising actual control. Even a stockholder who exercises its contractual rights to further its own goals is simply exercising its own property rights, not that of others, and is no fiduciary.

In several ways, a 2004 governance agreement between Reynolds and BAT (the Governance Agreement) placed “contractual handcuffs” on BAT that prevented it from controlling the Reynolds board. BAT could nominate only five of the 13 Reynolds directors, and three of those directors could not currently be (or have been in the past three years) an officer, director, or employee of BAT. And BAT could not seek to remove any of the directors that it did not nominate. BAT therefore had no means of retribution against the majority of the directors that could have impaired the ability of those directors to exercise independent judgment.

There was also a standstill period in place, during which BAT could not increase its ownership percentage. And the “Other Directors” – independent directors of the Reynolds board who were not nominated by BAT or recently affiliated with BAT – had to approve this transaction in a separate vote, which they did unanimously.

Although BAT could have stopped this transaction from happening, BAT could not make it happen. Merely having veto power over the board’s ability to enter into this particular transaction is not enough.

Even if the Reynolds board should have engaged, but failed to engage, independent counsel, or otherwise failed to comply with its own legal obligations, that would in no way show that BAT prevented the board from freely exercising its independent judgment in considering the transaction.

BAT’s having bargaining power and negotiating a good deal because of it does not mean that BAT engaged in any coercive behavior or otherwise exercised actual control over the board.

Because BAT was not a majority or controlling stockholder, it did not owe fiduciary duties to the other Reynolds stockholders.

Reversed.

Dissent

(Hudson, J.) The complaint alleges that BAT used its significant 42-percent minority stake and its veto power over the board to dictate the terms of the Lorillard acquisition in order to enrich itself at the expense of other shareholders. This and other allegations were more than sufficient to allege that BAT exercised actual control over the board and prevented the board from freely exercising its independent judgment in considering the Lorillard acquisition.

Corwin v. British American Tobacco PLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-093-18, 62 pp.) (Mark Martin, C.J.) (Robin Hudson, J., joined by Cheri Beasley & Michael Morgan, JJ., dissenting) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (James Gale, C.J.) Alan Duncan, Stephen Russell and Jason Leviton for plaintiff; H. Brent Helms and Gary Bornstein for defendant; Alan Ruley and William Davis for amicus curiae. N.C. S. Ct.

