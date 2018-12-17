Contrary to the state’s argument, this court has long recognized a distinction between actual and constructive possession. Accordingly, the Court of Appeals correctly determined that the trial court erred by allowing the jury to potentially convict defendant of possession of a firearm by a felon on the basis of a constructive possession theory, which theory was not supported by the evidence.

However, we have not previously recognized a rule requiring automatic reversal because of such an erroneous instruction, and we decline to do so now.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ award of a new trial, and we remand to that court for consideration of other issues raised by defendant’s appeal.

According to the undisputed evidence, investigating officers went to a convenience store parking lot after receiving a report that an individual possessed a firearm, and the officers discovered such a weapon while searching an individual who matched the description of the person in question and who turned out to be defendant. If the jury found this undisputed evidence to be credible beyond a reasonable doubt, it would have been required, under the trial court’s instruction, to convict defendant of possession of a firearm by a felon on the basis of an actual possession theory.

As a result, the ultimate issue before this court is whether there is a reasonable possibility that the jury would have sufficiently questioned the credibility of the investigating officers’ testimony to acquit defendant.

However, defendant’s contention that the investigating officers’ testimony lacks credibility rests almost entirely upon events that occurred after defendant was placed under arrest. For that reason, defendant’s implicit suggestion that the officers attempted to “frame” defendant in order to protect the arresting officer seems to rest upon a logical inconsistency.

Defendant has not shown that there is a reasonable possibility that, in the absence of the erroneous constructive possession instruction, the jury would have acquitted defendant.

Reversed and remanded.

Dissent

(Morgan, J.) The majority introduces a new evaluative standard that “in the event that the State presents exceedingly strong evidence of defendant’s guilt on the basis of a theory that has sufficient support and the State’s evidence is neither in dispute nor subject to serious credibility-related questions” – here, actual possession – “it is unlikely that a reasonable jury would elect to convict the defendant on the basis of an unsupported legal theory.” As I assess this newly minted doctrine, coupled with the majority’s willingness to couch the trial jury’s ability to “potentially convict defendant of the offense of possession of a firearm by a felon on the basis of a constructive possession theory” as insufficient wrongful exposure to warrant a new trial for defendant, my recognition of the fundamental concepts of trial evidence, the application of the appropriate law to the evidence, and the respective roles of the judicial forum and the jury leads me in a different direction from my fellow jurists.

By opining upon the reasonableness of the jury’s two potential theories underlying a verdict of guilty, when there is no evidence to support one theory and sufficient evidence to support the other theory, the majority is engaging in an exercise that invades the established province of the jury.

I would affirm the Court of Appeals.

State v. Malachi (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-098-18, 38 pp.) (Sam Ervin, J.) (Michael Morgan, J., dissenting) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Appealed from Mecklenburg County Superior Court (Yvonne Mims Evans, J.) John Green for the state; Aaron Thomas Johnson for defendant. N.C. S. Ct.

