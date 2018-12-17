Since the sentencing court knew that defendant was seeking the minimum possible sentence, defendant did not need to voice a contemporaneous objection in order to preserve her non-constitutional sentencing issues for appellate review.

We modify and affirm the Court of Appeals’ finding of no error in defendant’s sentence. Discretionary review was improvidently allowed as to the issue of ineffective assistance of counsel.

In State v. Canady, 330 N.C. 398, 410 S.E.2d 875 (1991), the defendant raised for the first time on appeal an alleged error in the trial court’s finding of an aggravating factor to support an increased sentence. We held that N.C. R. App. 10(b)(1) (the text of which is now found in Rule 10(a)(1)) did not apply because the rule is “directed to matters which occur at trial and upon which the trial court must be given an opportunity to rule in order to preserve the question for appeal.”

Canady has inspired a string of decisions in the Court of Appeals holding that Rule 10(a)(1) categorically does not apply to errors committed during a sentencing hearing. To derive such a categorical rule from Canady, however, one must ignore the opinion’s rationale, i.e. that Rule 10(a)(1) discourages gamesmanship. The danger of gamesmanship was not present in Canady, so no contemporaneous objection was required to preserve the issue for appellate review in that case.

Here, the elderly first-time defendant requested that the sentences for all three of her convictions (which all arose from a single sale of oxycodone pills) be consolidated, which would have resulted in a sentence of 70 to 93 months’ imprisonment. After hearing arguments, Judge Gary Gavenus consolidated only two of the three sentences, resulting in a 140-month minimum term of imprisonment.

As in Canady, the sentencing court “knew or should have known” defendant sought the minimum possible sentence. Accordingly, defendant need not have voiced a contemporaneous objection to preserve her non-constitutional sentencing issues for appellate review.

Defendant’s sentencing issues are also preserved by statute. In G.S. § 15A-1446(d), the General Assembly enumerated a list of issues it deems appealable without preservation in the trial court. One such issue is an argument that “[t]he sentence imposed was unauthorized at the time imposed, exceeded the maximum authorized by law, was illegally imposed, or is otherwise invalid as a matter of law.”

Nonetheless, although it was error for the Court of Appeals to decline to address defendant’s sentencing arguments, defendant’s arguments are meritless.

Judge Gregory Horne presided over defendant’s trial. Because defendant was hospitalized before sentencing, Judge Horne entered a safekeeping order. Judge Gavenus later presided over defendant’s sentencing.

Defendant’s argument that Judge Gavenus “overruled” Judge Horne’s safekeeping order by sentencing her is unavailing. First, a judge other than the trial judge may conduct a defendant’s sentencing hearing. Second, Judge Horne’s oral remarks and written order indicate an awareness that defendant might be sentenced by some other judge, so long as that judge presided over a court of competent jurisdiction.

Furthermore, because there is no reason to believe Judge Gavenus was influenced by irrelevant or improper considerations, the within-limits sentence imposed here is presumed proper.

Although defendant’s non-constitutional sentencing issues are preserved without contemporaneous objection, constitutional issues are not. Because defendant failed to argue to the sentencing court that the sentence imposed violates the Eighth Amendment, she may not raise that argument on appeal.

Modified and affirmed in part; discretionary review improvidently allowed in part.

State v. Meadows (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-097-18, 11 pp.) (Cheri Beasley, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. Appealed from Madison County Superior Court (Gary Gavenus & R. Gregory Horne, JJ.) Daniel Snipes for the state; Michael Casterline for defendant. N.C. S. Ct.

