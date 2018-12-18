Quantcast
Man fatally shot before flight at North Carolina airport

By: The Associated Press December 18, 2018

A North Carolina man is accused of shooting and killing another man outside a small airport.
Citing a Greenville police release, news outlets report 52-year-old Joseph Pate died at the scene outside Pitt-Greenville Airport early Sunday. Airport Director Betty Stansbury says Pate was planning on departing on the 7 a.m. American Airlines flight to Charlotte.
Police have charged 49-year-old John Reid with first-degree murder in Pate’s death. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting around 6 a.m. Police say the two men knew each other, but offered no further details.
The airport canceled the 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. outbound flights. In addition to the airport’s general aviation sector, American Airlines flies to and from Charlotte.
The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear whether Reid has a lawyer.

