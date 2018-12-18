Tort/Negligence – Auto Accident – UIM Payment – Collateral Source Rule – First Impression

In an auto accident, plaintiff was injured by defendant’s negligence, and plaintiff’s damages exceeded defendant’s auto liability coverage. Plaintiff’s underinsured motorist (UIM) carrier paid its policy limits (reduced by defendant’s liability limits) to plaintiff and then waived its right to subrogation. In a matter of first impression, we hold that defendant is not entitled to a credit for the amount of UIM benefits paid to plaintiff by plaintiff’s insurer.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which upheld the trial court’s order crediting the UIM payment towards the judgment amount owed by defendant.

The Court of Appeals concluded that the collateral source rule – which excludes evidence of payments made to the plaintiff by sources other than the defendant when this evidence is offered for the purpose of diminishing the defendant tortfeasor’s liability to the injured plaintiff – is only a rule of evidence and not substantive law. However, in addition to treating the collateral source rule as a rule of evidence, this court has given substantive effect to the principle that a plaintiff’s recovery should not be reduced by a payment received from a collateral source.

In this case, plaintiff argues that his UIM benefits are a collateral source, focusing upon the fact that he purchased the UIM coverage that led to the making of his carrier’s payment of benefits. On the other hand, defendant focuses on the fact that plaintiff would not have been entitled to receive any payment from his UIM carrier had he not been injured as the result of defendant’s negligence.

This court has not previously addressed whether payments made from UIM carriers fall within the scope of the collateral source rule.

We are persuaded that treating payments made as the result of a plaintiff’s decision to purchase optional UIM coverage as subject to the collateral source rule is more consistent with the policy justifications underlying the collateral source rule than is the result defendant seeks.

The payment that the UIM carrier made to plaintiff resulted from plaintiff’s foresight in deciding to acquire UIM coverage. Such conduct is exactly the sort of action that the tort system should encourage. Even though plaintiff would not have been entitled to receive the payment in the absence of defendant’s negligence, the fact remains that he would have been equally unable to receive it had he not voluntarily purchased optional UIM coverage.

A decision that a plaintiff must credit the payment that he receives as a result of the decision to purchase such optional coverage against the judgment entered against the defendant whose negligence caused the plaintiff’s injuries strikes us as likely to discourage North Carolina citizens from purchasing UIM coverage, a result that would have obvious deleterious consequences.

The Court of Appeals sought to avoid giving plaintiff a windfall recovery. But there is no escaping the fact that one party to this case or the other will receive a “windfall.” We believe the better option is to allow plaintiff to retain the “windfall” that results from his foresight in voluntarily electing to purchase UIM coverage rather than allowing defendant, who failed to purchase enough liability coverage to adequately compensate plaintiff for his injuries, to be the ultimate beneficiary of plaintiff’s decision to procure additional insurance coverage.

A UIM carrier has the right to recoup payments made by the insurer to a plaintiff who has purchased UIM coverage from the defendant in the event that the defendant has sufficient resources to make such a payment. As a result, in the event that plaintiff’s UIM carrier had refrained from waiving its subrogation rights, it could have sought to recoup some or all of the monies that it paid to plaintiff from defendant using its statutory subrogation rights.

Had the UIM carrier attempted to assert its subrogation rights against defendant, there would be no windfall recovery in this case. We see no reason why defendant should be entitled to different treatment simply because the UIM carrier elected to waive its statutory subrogation rights rather than attempting to enforce them.

The Court of Appeals erred by affirming the trial court’s determination that the payment plaintiff received from his UIM carrier should be credited against the judgment entered against defendant.

Reversed and remanded.

Hairston v. Harward (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-099-18, 30 pp.) (Sam Ervin, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Appealed from Davidson County Superior Court (Joseph Crosswhite, J.) C. Douglas Maynard, John Bloss and James Roane for plaintiff; Kent Hamrick, Ann Rowe and Stephanie Anderson for defendants; Deborah Bowers and Andrew Pinto for amicus curiae. N.C. S. Ct.

