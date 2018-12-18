Even though the complaint alleged that defendant Barton acted as plaintiff Boespflug’s “deal broker,” plaintiffs failed to adequately allege a fiduciary relationship between the two men.

We affirm the trial court’s grant of defendants’ motion to dismiss.

Fiduciary Relationship

The complaint alleged that defendant Barton “has acted as [plaintiff] Boespflug’s deal broker, recommending real estate investments and advising Boespflug,” and that a “special relationship of trust was formed between Barton and Boespflug because Barton held himself out as a real estate investment expert generally and as Boespflug’s advisor specifically.”

Plaintiffs have failed to present any authority defining a “deal broker,” much less establishing that such a relationship is fiduciary in nature. Even if plaintiffs had alleged that a real estate brokerage relationship existed between Barton and Boespflug, plaintiffs’ constructive fraud/breach of fiduciary duty claim does not appear to rest upon the conduct of Barton in such a role. Thus, plaintiffs failed to allege the existence of fiduciary relationship as a matter of law between Barton and Boespflug.

Nor does the complaint allege a fiduciary relationship between Barton and Boespflug as a matter of fact. The complaint lacks allegations suggesting the existence of the confidence reposed on one side, and the resulting superiority and influence on the other, necessary to show the existence of a fiduciary relationship as a matter of fact.

For example, plaintiffs’ allegation that “Boespflug placed Barton in a position of trust and gave him some discretion to manage the [parties’ investment] Properties, reporting to Boespflug intermittently on the state of the portfolio” tends to suggest that Barton lacked the superior authority over the operation of the investment entities necessary to establish the existence of a fiduciary relationship in fact and, on the contrary, buttresses the trial court’s description of the relationship between Barton and Boespflug as “one in which both men played a key role: Boespflug contributed most of the capital while Barton contributed most of the real estate expertise.” Thus, the trial court did not err by dismissing plaintiffs’ constructive fraud/breach of fiduciary duty claim.

Derivative Claims

The trial court dismissed plaintiffs’ derivative claims because plaintiffs failed to allege that they had made demands on the defendant-organizations as required by North Carolina law; however, the entities in question were organized under Oregon and California law, which provide an exception to the demand requirement when such a demand would be futile. Nevertheless, plaintiffs failed to allege futility, so the trial court’s dismissal of their derivative claims was proper.

Second Amendment

Finally, the trial court did not err when it declined to allow plaintiffs to amend their complaint a second time. The trial court had already allowed plaintiffs to file an amended complaint while admonishing plaintiffs to comply with the applicable Business Court rules in the future.

However, instead of filing the amended complaint which had been attached to their amendment motion within the time specified in the trial court’s amendment order, plaintiffs sought an extension of time within which to make the required filing. After the trial court gave plaintiffs a new deadline within which to file their amended complaint, plaintiffs filed an amended complaint that differed from the amended complaint that had been attached to their amendment motion. Even so, the trial court allowed plaintiffs to file the amended complaint that had been attached to their amendment motion and treated it as their complaint for purposes of future proceedings in this case.

Only a few weeks thereafter, plaintiffs sought leave to file a second amended complaint that was not accompanied by a brief or a statement of opposing counsels’ position, and that essentially “undid” a significant number of the changes that had been made to their original complaint in their amended complaint. These facts provide ample support for the trial court’s conclusion that plaintiffs’ second amendment motion involved “undue delay,” suggested a “dilatory motive”; moreover, the motion was accompanied neither by a brief nor by a statement of the position of opposing counsel as required by the Business Court Rules. The trial court did not abuse its discretion by denying plaintiffs’ second amendment motion.

Affirmed.

Azure Dolphin, LLC v. Barton (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-100-18, 41 pp.) (Sam Ervin, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Adam Conrad, J.) Peter Juran, M. Rachael Dimont and Chad Archer for plaintiffs; Andrew Freeman and Alan Ruley for defendants. N.C. S. Ct.

