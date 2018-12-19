Criminal Practice – DWI – Marijuana Smoking – Evidence of Impairment – Chain of Custody

There is no established level of marijuana metabolites in the blood to show impairment, and evidence that defendant had smoked marijuana prior to her accident is insufficient to show she was actually impaired at the time of the accident. Nevertheless, the state presented sufficient other evidence that defendant was impaired while she was driving:

Defendant crossed a double yellow line into the opposite lane and collided head on with a vehicle, seriously injuring herself and the elderly occupants of the other vehicle. Defendant had trouble recalling the accident with paramedics and at the hospital. Defendant admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the collision to paramedics at the scene of the accident and to Trooper Matos at the hospital. Defendant’s urine tested positive for THC, and defendant’s blood tested positive for three metabolites of marijuana. The state’s certified chemical analyst testified that one metabolite, Delta-9-THC, meant that defendant had probably “smoked rather recently” before the blood draw. In addition, Trooper Matos testified that it was his opinion that defendant was impaired at the time of the accident.

Considering the evidence in the light most favorable to the state, we find substantial evidence that defendant drove while under the influence of an impairing substance in violation of G.S. §§ 20-138.1(a)(1) and 20-141.4(a3)(2).

Defendant also challenges the chain of custody of a bag of marijuana introduced into evidence at trial as Exhibit 8A. As best we can tell from the record, the markings on Exhibit 8A and testimony regarding Exhibit 8A show the chain of custody in accord with G.S. §90- 95(g1).

An inner bag (Exhibit 8A) had a notation indicating that the bag was “from Sara Strickland to Corporal Richartz on 4-1-16.” Corporal Richartz was involved in the collection of evidence from defendant when she was treated in the emergency room. He testified about his collection of Exhibit 8A, the bag of marijuana, from Sara Strickland, an emergency room technician, on 1 April 2016.

In the light most favorable to the state, it is reasonable to conclude that the marijuana was found on defendant herself, not in her car. Richartz then placed the bag of marijuana, Exhibit 8A, into the hospital’s evidence locker.

A few hours later, Richartz signed the evidence over to Trooper Matos. According to his testimony, Trooper Matos put Exhibit 8A, the bag of marijuana, into another evidence bag, Exhibit 8.

To the extent defendant argues the chain of custody did not clearly identify her connection to the marijuana, she is arguing only that the evidence was weak. However, any weak links in a chain of custody relate only to the weight to be given evidence and not to its admissibility.

No error.

State v. Frazier (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-283-18, 14 pp.) (Donna Stroud, J.) Appealed from Onslow County Superior Court (Ebern Watson, J.) Matthew Buckner for the state; Paul Herzog for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

