A commercial lease indicates the parties’ clear intent to discharge each other from all claims and liabilities for damages resulting from hazards covered by insurance. Though the damage caused by the defendant-landlord’s allegedly defective modification of the leased premises exceeded the limits of the plaintiff-tenants’ insurance policy, the policy did provide coverage for such damages. Therefore, the tenants may not recover damages from the landlord for the landlord’s alleged negligence in making the modification.

We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision, which reversed summary judgment for the landlord. We remand for further proceedings with regard to the remaining defendants.

Background

The defendant-landlord leased space to the plaintiff-tenants for their specialty pasta manufacturing and distribution business. A government inspection revealed the need for alteration to the leased space.

The landlord (which is also a contractor) allegedly directed the modification of the space. The modification violated building and mechanical codes for fire sprinkler systems. A hard freeze in January 2014 caused the fire sprinkler pipes to burst, flooding the leased space and destroying the tenants’ inventory, ingredients and equipment.

The tenants filed suit alleging negligence and breach of the duty of workmanlike performance against the landlord and others. The trial court granted summary judgment for defendants based on lease subparagraph 5(b) “Tenant’s Neglect,” which provides in part, “Notwithstanding any other provision of this lease to the contrary, Landlord and Tenant and all parties claiming under them agree and discharge each other from all claims and liabilities arising from or caused by any hazard covered by insurance on the leased premises, or covered by insurance in connection with the property owned or activities conducted on the leased premises, regardless of the cause of the damage or loss, provided that such cause does not prevent payment of insurance proceeds to Landlord under the provisions of the applicable policy.”

The Court of Appeals reversed, finding the terms of the lease to be ambiguous.

Discussion

In Winkler v. Appalachian Amusement Co., 238 N.C. 589, 79 S.E.2d 185 (1953), we said, “Contracts for exemption from liability for negligence are not favored by the law, and are strictly construed against the party asserting it. The contract will never be so interpreted in the absence of clear and explicit words that such was the intent of the parties.”

The lease here explicitly exempted the parties “from all claims and liabilities arising from or caused by any hazard covered by insurance on the leased premises … regardless of the cause of the damage or loss.”

Neither Winkler nor any other precedent from this court requires that a contract expressly include the term “negligence” in order for an exculpatory clause to be enforced in the context of negligence claims. The phrase “from all claims and liabilities arising from or caused by any hazard covered by insurance on the leased premises … regardless of the cause of the damage or loss” is explicitly and effectively exculpatory as to “all claims,” including those grounded in tort and caused by the landlord’s alleged negligence, which result from a “hazard covered by insurance … regardless of the cause of the damage or loss.”

The tenants argue that the language in paragraph 5(b) cannot be read to obligate them to indemnify the landlord from liability for claims for business losses – not covered by insurance – arising from the landlord’s negligence or other misconduct. The tenants misapprehend the lease provision.

A plain reading of paragraph 5(b) reveals that the only limit on the scope of the exculpatory clause is not the type of losses suffered, but the type of hazard that caused those losses. If the hazard that caused the tenants’ alleged damages was covered by insurance – and it is undisputed that the hazard of flooding that caused the tenants’ alleged damages was covered by insurance – then the tenants are barred from bringing an action against the landlord for “all claims and liabilities” caused thereby, including “business losses.”

The complaint does not allege that the acts or omissions of any defendant prevented payment of insurance proceeds that became due as the result of covered hazards, although the complaint alleges that the tenants’ damages exceeded their insurance policy limits.

The trial court was correct in finding that paragraph 5(b) is unambiguous and functions as a complete defense to the tenants’ claims lodged against the landlord, the only defendant that was undisputedly a party to the lease. Accordingly, we reverse the decision of the Court of Appeals with regard to all of claims with regard to the landlord.

Affirmed in part; modified and affirmed in part; reversed in part; and remanded.

Dissent

(Beasley, J.) It is true that the landlord’s interpretation of paragraph 5(b) is reasonable; however, the tenants also put forward a reasonable interpretation: the clause releases each party from liability for “any claim” that is (1) caused by hazard and (2) covered by insurance.” Despite this ambiguity and despite its assertion that the language is “clear and explicit,” the majority goes on to construe the written contract in favor of the drafter and construes an exculpatory clause in favor of the party benefiting thereunder, giving the clause the broadest possible interpretation.

The majority also fails to view the evidence in the light most favorable to the nonmovant tenants, as we are required to do in this procedural posture.

Further, the majority claims that it cannot look to other provisions of the lease without adding language to the disputed paragraph. I can find no support in the law for this reasoning. Determining the intention of the parties requires reference to the entire contract.

Finally, under G.S. § 22B-1, the landlord’s promise to alter the building cannot include a waiver of liability for negligence.

Morrell v. Hardin Creek, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-101-18, 40 pp.) (Michael Morgan, J.) (Cheri Beasley, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. Appealed from Watauga County Superior Court (William Coward, J.) Paul Capua and Genevieve Mente for plaintiffs; Joseph Carruthers and Lee Denton for defendants. N.C. S. Ct.

