Before trial, defendant rejected a plea deal, and, at sentencing, defense counsel argued the mitigating factors of family support and employment. The trial court’s unchallenged findings support its conclusions that defense counsel’s contested, non-strategic decisions were reasonable.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions of three counts of statutory rape, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and two counts of statutory sex offense.

State v. Hauser (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-285-18, 4 pp.) (Robert Hunter, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Edwin Wilson, J.) Sherri Lawrence for the state; Bruce Cunningham for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

