Where the trial court orally rendered a valid sentence for a prior record level VI, class F felony under G.S. § 15A-1340.17 – 33 to 49 months imprisonment – but where the trial court’s written judgment imposed an invalid sentence of 33 to 59 months imprisonment, the court concludes that the trial court committed a clerical error by including a maximum sentence of 59 months rather than the orally rendered valid maximum sentence of 49 months.

We remand the judgment to the trial court for correction of this clerical error.

State v. Game (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-284-18, 4 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Randolph County Superior Court (Lindsay Davis, J.) Amar Majmundar for the state; Mary McCullers Reece for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

