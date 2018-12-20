Durham Co., new district, get new chief judges

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin has announced two new judicial appointments, effective Jan. 1.

Martin appointed Judge Patricia Evans as chief district court judge for Judicial District 14 in Durham County. Evans will succeed Chief Judge James Hill, who is retiring.

Martin has also appointed Judge Don “Skipper” Creed as chief district court judge for the new Judicial District 19D, which encompasses Hoke and Moore counties. Hoke is currently in District 16A, while Moore is in District 19B.

Evans has served as a district court judge in Judicial District 14 since 2011. She also previously served as an assistant district attorney from 1990 to 1994.

Creed began serving as judge in Judicial District 19B in 2007, and worked as an assistant district attorney from 1998 to 2001.

