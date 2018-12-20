Role of trustee made easier with ‘letter of wishes’

Before she died, one of your long-term clients appointed you as trustee of a family trust for the benefit of her three children, currently ages 18, 23 and 28.

As trustee, you are given absolute discretion over trust distributions, guided only by the terms “health, education, maintenance and support,” without regard to equality of distributions. (The same or similar provisions are found in virtually all family trusts.)

When the youngest living child reaches age 45, the trust will terminate and the then-living children will receive the remaining balance in equal shares. There is presently $2 million in the trust.

In the past couple of months, the 18-year-old has asked you to pay for a summer course in Tokyo, where she would like to study Japanese. She estimates the total cost for transportation, room, meals, books and tuition to be about $45,000.

The 28-year-old is in the midst of a protracted, acrimonious divorce, and she has already accumulated $65,000 in legal fees, which she has asked that you pay. She also is looking for the costs of moving to another state to “get away” from her soon-to-be ex-spouse. That cost is expected to be about $12,000.

The 23-year-old has asked for $50,000 to purchase a car.

Which, if any, of the requests will you pay? All? None? A bit of each? On what basis will you make your decision?

In such cases, it is almost impossible for you not to think about what you would do if it were your child. You didn’t have a car at 23; why can’t the 23-year-old use public transportation, or earn the funds for a car (like you did)?

But what about thinking about what the client (here, the parent) would do? Isn’t your role as trustee to act as a surrogate for the parent who settled and funded the trust? What exactly is your responsibility as a trustee with broad discretion to distribute?

A leading treatise on trust law addresses that this way: “the real question is whether it appears that the trustee is acting in that state of mind in which it was contemplated by the settlor that he would act.”

Professor Edward Halbach, a highly respected scholar of estate planning, has pointed out that “too frequently trust instruments provide no guidance as to the purpose and scope of the (discretionary) power. [The trustee] should be informed of the purposes of the trust, the factors he is to consider, and something of the general frame of mind in which the settlor wishes him to act.”

Without that information, in most cases the trustee is left to make a best guess at what the client would have wanted, but that consideration alone, without input from the client, is invariably influenced by what the trustee herself believes should be done — which may or may not be consistent with the client’s wishes.

Fortunately, there is a way to obtain that input without drafting into the trust a laundry list of limitations and incentives that hamper the exercise of trustee discretion. The answer is a letter of wishes from the client.

A letter of wishes is an informal statement in the client’s own words, addressed to the trustee and expressing the manner in which she wishes the trustee will exercise his or her discretion. It may include specific examples, such as what the client thinks the term “education” might encompass, as well as any of the other “standards” of discretion.

The letter may express a general wish, such as an expression that the trustee be liberal in his or her judgment, or the opposite; it may express the wish to preserve the principal “at all costs” until the ultimate distribution date to the children; or it may encourage specific expenditures, such as acquiring a home, starting a business, or traveling.

Note that in the typical case, it is strongly advised and customary that the letter of wishes be non-binding on the trustee. Otherwise, it is often an invitation to disputes and legal proceedings by “assertive” beneficiaries or overcautious trustees.

If it is made binding on the trustee, it then becomes a legal part of the trust and fully accessible to the beneficiaries, who obviously would then be able to use it as “leverage” to force the trustee to make a distribution that the trustee may not otherwise make.

It is impossible for a settlor to express every wish, every nuance of what might influence the exercise of discretion in every conceivable circumstance. But it is quite possible and immeasurably helpful for a trustee to “hear” the actual wishes of the settlor in general terms through the letter.

Drafting attorneys habitually draft discretionary trusts offering no real guidance whatsoever to the trustees in the exercise of discretion with respect to distributions to beneficiaries. That is wrong.

We should strongly encourage settlors to provide a non-binding written expression of the manner in which they would like to see the trustee exercise his or her discretion, so that the administration of the trust will have a good chance of reflecting the manner in which the settlor herself would have administered it.

Aware of the benefits of such a letter, some firms (including ours) provide a basic form of a letter of wishes, with questions prompting the client’s response. This assists the client in the preparation and offers the trustee invaluable insight in carrying out the client’s wishes.

Alexander A. Bove Jr. and Melissa Langa are shareholders at Bove & Langa in Boston, where they concentrate in domestic and international trust and estate law.

