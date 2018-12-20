Trial was fair despite faulty jury instruction

A Mecklenburg County man convicted of possessing a firearm won’t get a new trial, even though the jury that convicted him received an instruction that was unsupported by the state’s evidence, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled.

The court held in a Dec. 7 opinion that criminal defendants are not automatically entitled to a new trial if the original trial judge permitted the jury to return a conviction based on an improper legal theory. Instead, a defendant must show that he was actually prejudiced by the error in order to receive new trial, the court said. The decision overturns a ruling last year by the state’s Court of Appeals.

Terence Malachi was in a convenience store parking lot in Charlotte in 2016 when police responded to call saying that a man matching his description had a gun. When police found a handgun in Malachi’s waistband, he explained that someone else had just handed him the gun and told him to hang on to it.

At trial, Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge Yvonne Mims instructed the jury that it could find either that Malachi had actually possessed the gun or that he had constructively possessed it, and the jury didn’t specify the theory on which it based his conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon. Malachi argued that the jury should not have heard the instruction on constructive possession, and both appellate courts agreed that the instruction was improper.

The Court of Appeals had granted Malachi a new trial based on the error, but Justice Sam Ervin, writing for the majority, held that Malachi was not automatically entitled to a new trial despite the faulty instruction. Instead, Ervin wrote, such mistakes should be analyzed using the harmless error doctrine, which holds that convictions generally won’t be disturbed unless a defendant can show that there was a reasonable possibility that the jury would have reached a different result if not for the trial court’s error.

“As this Court has said on numerous occasions, litigants are not entitled to receive ‘perfect’ trials; instead, they are entitled to receive ‘a fair trial, free of prejudicial error,’” Ervin wrote.

Although state courts have treated some legal errors as being serious enough to require a new trial even without a showing of prejudice, these have been the exception, Ervin wrote, and instructional errors wouldn’t fall into that narrow category. Malachi had failed to show that, given the evidence against him, the jury’s verdict would have likely been any different if not for the error.

“We are not persuaded that the error at issue in this case is so potentially serious as to justify adopting an automatic reversal rule, which essentially treats errors like the one at issue in this case as prejudicial error per se,” Ervin wrote.

Justice Mike Morgan dissented from the court’s ruling, arguing that the majority had invaded the province of the jury by concluding that the error was harmless.

Malachi’s attorney, Aaron Johnson of the appellate defender’s office, declined to comment on the decision. On the same day that it ruled on Malachi’s case, the court also remanded another case, this one dealing with a DWI conviction, back to the Court of Appeals for the same reason.

The 38-page decision is State v. Malachi (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-098-18). The full text of the opinion is available online at nclawyersweekly.com.

