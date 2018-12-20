Woman hit by 18-wheeler settles suit for $1M

A woman who was slammed from behind by an 18-wheeler in Winston-Salem has confidentially settled a lawsuit against a trucking company for $1,000,000, her attorneys report.

Tom Comerford of Comerford Britt in Winston-Salem reports that his client, a 21-year-old woman, was on her way to work at the time of the wreck, and due to traffic was stopped while attempting to take an exit. The driver of the truck was traveling 55 mph when he crashed into her vehicle.

The woman was thrown forward and knocked unconscious, Comerford said, and was forced to remain in her car for a extended period of time until she could be extricated from the wreckage. She was admitted to the emergency room and diagnosed with post-concussive disorder and went home the same day.

She was later diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and required extensive medical treatment and numerous medical appointments for her orthopedic injuries to her neck, shoulder, and back, Comerford said.

At the time of the wreck, the woman had just graduated from college with an degree in engineering, Comerford said.

“Her promising career as an engineer has been significantly impacted by her injuries,” he said.

She has continued to work and made no claim for past or future lost earnings. Medical expenses were approximately $40,000. The medical testimony from treating providers and expert witnesses showed that she had suffered a permanent traumatic brain injury and that her psychological trauma from the wreck was significant injury.

The case settled May 3, a week before a trial was scheduled to begin. Many details of the case, including the identity of the defendants and their attorneys, were withheld pursuant to a confidentiality agreement.

Follow Bill Cresenzo on Twitter @bcresenzonclw

SETTLEMENT REPORT – AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT

Amount: $1 million

Injuries alleged: Traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, and orthopedic injuries to the shoulder, neck, and back

Case name: Withheld

Court: Withheld

Date of settlement: May 3

Attorneys for plaintiff: Tom Comerford, John Kenneth Moser and Aindrea Pledger of Comerford Britt in Winston-Salem

Attorneys for defense: Withheld

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

