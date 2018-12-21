Where a punitive damages jury verdict set aside by the district court is reinstated by the appellate court, the postjudgment interest on the award runs from the date of the original district court judgment.

Background

On Aug. 2, 2018, this court issued a judgment affirming the denial of the motion for judgment as a matter of law as to plaintiff Jones’ award of compensatory damages, reversing the judgment as a matter of law as to plaintiffs’ award of punitive damages and remanding the case with instructions to enter judgment for plaintiffs consistent with North Carolina’s statutory limits on punitive damages. The mandate was entered on Aug. 24, 2018.

Plaintiffs now move the court to recall and amend the mandate to address the date on which postjudgment interest commences.

Analysis

Federal Rule of Appeal Procedure 37 requires that “[i]f the court modifies or reverses a judgment with a direction that a money judgment be entered in the district court, the mandate must contain instructions about the allowance of interest.” As this court’s judgment and mandate were silent regarding the date on which postjudgment interest commenced, it is appropriate for the court to recall the mandate and address the issue.

On Feb. 16, 2017, the district court entered judgment on the jury’s verdict that awarded plaintiffs actual and punitive damages. On July 5, 2017, the district court amended the judgment, vacating the award of punitive damages. Subsequently, this court reversed the district court’s order and issued a judgment on Aug. 2, 2018, reinstating the jury’s original verdict awarding punitive damages.

Plaintiffs argue that postjudgment interest on the reinstated punitive damages award should commence with the district court’s initial entry of judgment on Feb. 16, 2017. Defendants, in opposition, argue that the postjudgment interest should commence on Sept. 24, 2018, the date on which the district court entered judgment in accordance with this court’s mandate.

Although the 4th Circuit has not had the occasion to address the situation presented here, several other circuits have held that in this circumstance postjudgment interest should run from the date of the original district court judgment. This avoids the situation where the defendant would receive a windfall as a result of the district court’s erroneous decision to vacate the jury’s lawful verdict. Therefore, postjudgment interest should be calculated from the date of the original entry of judgment on Feb. 16, 2017.

Finally, the parties disagree over whether the North Carolina or federal rate should be used to calculate the postjudgment interest on the punitive damages award. However, it is well settled that the federal rate applies to postjudgment interest even in diversity actions. The award and rate of interest under 28 U.S.C. §1961(a) is mandatory, and therefore plaintiffs’ argument that defendants waived the application of the federal rate by not previously contesting the use of the higher North Carolina rate is unpersuasive. The federal rate controls.

Mandate recalled and judgment amended.

Vandevender v. Blue Ridge of Raleigh LLC, Appeal No. 17-1900, Nov. 27. 2018. 4th Cir. (Gergel), from E.D.N.C. at Raleigh (Boyle).

