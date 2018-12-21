Civil Practice –  Summary Judgment – Contract – Credit Card Account

The plaintiff-bank filed a verified complaint claiming that defendant had breached the parties’ credit card agreement by failing to make payments on a $22,757 balance; then the bank filed a verified summary judgment motion supported with an affidavit and records showing that the parties had a valid contract, defendant had breached that contract by ceasing to make payments, and defendant owed an outstanding balance of $22,757 on his credit account at the time the action was commenced. This shifted the burden of production to defendant. But, although defendant (whose answer was unverified) claimed that $23,700 had been fraudulently charged against his account, he failed to respond to the bank’s motion. Therefore, the trial court properly granted summary judgment for the bank.

Affirmed.

Bank of America, N.A. v. McFarland (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-372-18, 7 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Durham County District Court (James Hill, J.) Andrew Hoke for plaintiff; Cyrus Griswold for defendant. N.C. App.

