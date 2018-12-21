Convertible Stock – Proof of Ownership – Declaratory Judgment – Evidence of Consideration

Corporate

Where there was no evidence that convertible stock was issued to its original holder for at least par value or was transferred to the party claiming ownership for any consideration, that party was not entitled to declaratory judgment ordering conversion of the stock.

We deny plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment where it failed to submit evidence its stock was issued and then later transferred for good and sufficient consideration.

Defendant, in an amendment to its certificate of incorporation, authorized shares of Series D preferred stock that was convertible into defendant’s common stock. Defendant’s CEO transferred 10 million shares of Series D stock to plaintiff. Thereafter, plaintiff requested defendant convert plaintiff’s Series D stock into defendant’s common stock. Defendant denied the request, asserting it lacked any record of plaintiff’s status as a shareholder or of any outstanding Series D stock.

Plaintiff filed the present action, seeking a declaration ordering defendant to convert plaintiff’s purported stock. The court initially denied plaintiff’s motion for preliminary injunction, concluding plaintiff was unlikely to succeed on the merits because there was no evidence plaintiff had paid any consideration for its purported stock. Plaintiff then filed the present motion for summary judgment, although plaintiff’s counsel subsequently passed away and no successor counsel made an appearance for plaintiff or its trustee.

We deny plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment, rejecting its argument that defendant’s books and records were themselves sufficient to resolve all genuine issues of material fact as to plaintiff’s ownership of the Series D stock. Instead, we find that plaintiff’s ownership hinges on the question of whether the shares were transferred to defendant’s prior CEO and then transferred to plaintiff for good and sufficient consideration. We find no evidence that the shares were issued for consideration not less than their par value or that they were then transferred to plaintiff for consideration. Moreover, we find insufficient evidence that plaintiff complied with defendant’s requirements for conversion of its Series D stock to common stock. We note that plaintiff had failed to submit any evidence in addition to the evidence it submitted in support of its motion for preliminary injunction; we further note that evidence insufficient to support a preliminary injunction would be insufficient to support a grant of summary judgment.

Motion for summary judgment denied.

Bizrobe Trust v. InoLife Technologies, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-100-18, 16 pp.) (Robinson, J.) Norman L. Sloan for petitioner; Gilbert J. Andia, Jr. for respondent. 2018 NCBC 122

