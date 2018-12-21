Because defendant pleaded guilty, he waived any arguments regarding an allegedly illegal search.

We affirm the trial court’s judgment and sentence entered upon defendant’s guilty plea. Our ruling is without prejudice to defendant’s right to file a motion for appropriate relief.

Since defendant was not convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon, his arguments regarding the handgun he allegedly possessed are not properly before this court.

Given defendant’s guilty plea, and thus the lack of an evidentiary record, his complaints about the performance of his trial counsel are more properly presented in a motion for appropriate relief filed in the trial court.

Defendant’s claim that trial counsel failed to inform him that counsel withdrew is without merit. The record indicates that defendant’s trial counsel did not withdraw from representing him until after the trial court entered its judgments and after defendant gave notice of appeal from the judgments. Defendants has made no showing that counsel withdrew prior to the judgment being entered or that he was prejudiced by his counsel’s withdrawal after the judgment was entered.

Lastly, the trial court sentenced defendant in accordance with the terms of his plea arrangement with the state, and defendant has not shown that he was legally prejudiced by the trial court ordering his sentences to run consecutive to any sentence he was already obligated to serve.

Affirmed.

State v. Little (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-288-18, 5 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Stanley Allen, J.) Kimberly Randolph for the state; Sharon Smith for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

