Although the trial court gave defendant notice that his conduct was unacceptable, the court failed to give defendant an opportunity to explain why contempt sanctions should not be imposed.

We find no error in defendant’s conviction for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, but we reverse the order for direct criminal contempt.

The requirement that the trial court warn defendant of his improper conduct is separate from the summary notice of charges and the summary opportunity respond requirements in G.S. § 5A-14(b). Because the record does not show that the trial court followed the procedural requirements in § 5A-14(b) for summarily holding defendant in direct criminal contempt, we must reverse the contempt order despite defendant’s contemptuous conduct.

After the pro se defendant’s contemptuous behavior during jury selection, he returned to the courtroom and agreed not to be disruptive.

The trial court allowed the victim to give lay testimony about her impression of the stab wound to her back as “inches away from my spine. Any closer I would have been paralyzed or perhaps dead” and “close to my kidneys.” The trial court also allowed a police officer to testify that the victim had serious stab wounds, “especially the one just left of the spine.” Because the challenged testimony was based on the perception of the witnesses and was helpful to the jury as shorthand statements of fact, the trial court did not abuse its discretion in allowing the testimony into evidence.

In any event, defendant has failed to show prejudice given the ample other evidence that the victim was seriously injured by two stab wounds, which produced “a whole lot of blood,” caused the victim “the worst pain I felt before,” and required 13 stitches.

Defendant cross-examined the victim and indicated he had “[n]o further questions at this time.” The state indicated there would be no re-direct, and the victim was dismissed from the witness stand. When the state attempted to call its next witness, defendant interrupted, stating he wanted to re-cross-examine the witness. The court refused, and defendant became disruptive again.

The court had defendant removed from the courtroom. At the court’s instruction, the bailiff told defendant he could return if he could behave himself.

Defendant declined, even after being advised that (1) the state had finished its case, (2) defendant could move to dismiss, (3) defendant could put on evidence, (4) jury instructions would be addressed, and (5) closing arguments would be given. Defendant refused, saying that if he could not cross the victim again, “do as you wish, I will appeal, and you didn’t call all the witnesses.” Defendant thus waived his right to be present at trial, including the jury charge conference.

No error in part; reversed in part.

State v. Johnson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-286-18, 27 pp.) (John Arrowood, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County Superior Court (Julia Lynn Gullett, J.) Tiffany Lucas for the state; Richard Croutharmel for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

