In this boundary dispute case, plaintiffs moved in limine to instruct a court-appointed surveyor to disregard defendants’ map in preparing his survey. At the hearing calendared on the motion in limine, without giving notice to the parties, the trial court ruled on the ultimate issue: the location of the boundary between the parties’ tracts. This ruling constitutes a surprise which ordinary prudence could not have guarded against; consequently, plaintiffs’ subsequent motion for reconsideration should have been allowed.

We vacate the trial court’s order as to the location of the boundary line. We reverse the trial court’s denial of plaintiffs’ N.C. R. Civ. P. 60 motion, and we remand for hearing upon plaintiffs’ motion in limine and for a jury trial.

Both parties had demanded a jury trial, so the trial court also erred by determining the location of the boundary line without a jury. Although the parties entered into a consent order to allow the court-appointed surveyor to locate the boundary line, the order said the survey “may be used by the Court in determining the issues presented in the instant action.” This language did not amount to a waiver of plaintiffs’ right to a jury trial.

Finally, the trial court exceeded the scope of the survey and relied upon the surveyor’s opinion that the location of the line advocated by defendants was the correct line. We tender precedents that a court-appointed surveyor may not offer his opinion as to the location of a disputed boundary line. Jones v. Arehart, 125 N.C. App. 89, 479 S.E.2d 254 (1997).

Vacated in part; reversed in part and remanded.

Ayscue v. Griffin (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-371-18, 20 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Bertie County Superior Court (Cy Grant, J.) Joseph McKellar and Joseph Bell for plaintiff; Ernest Carter and Cecelia Jones for defendants. N.C. App.

