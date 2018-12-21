Tort/Negligence –Breach of Fiduciary Duty – Corporate – Majority LLC Member – Plaintiff’s Competence

When the business partnership between plaintiff Emily Preiss and defendant Harriet Mills ran into trouble, plaintiffs allege that Harriet coerced Emily into agreeing to give up most of her ownership interest in their franchise company in return for sole ownership of their original store. Although Harriet did not owe Emily a fiduciary duty when the women were equal partners, she did owe such a duty once she became the majority owner of the franchise company.

The court grants in part and denies in part defendants’ motions to dismiss.

Allegations

In 2010, Emily and Harriet co-founded plaintiff Wine and Design, LLC, where customers engaged in painting and design activities in a relaxed social atmosphere. The original Raleigh studio was a success.

In 2011, Emily and Harriet organized defendant Wine and Design Franchise, LLC (Franchise Company). The Franchise Company also did well and paid increasing monthly distributions to Emily and Harriet, reaching an average of $7,512 in 2013.

In 2013, Emily and Harriet’s relationship soured. They hired counsel and negotiated several “Restructure Agreement Documents,” pursuant to which Emily gained sole ownership of the Raleigh studio but retained only 22 percent ownership in the Franchise Company.

Thereafter, Harriet stopped making monthly distributions to Emily from the Franchise Company, made improper payments to defendants Capital Signs Solutions, LLC (CSS) and Patrick Mills (Harriet’s husband), and paid herself salaries that exceeded the limits provided in the Restructure Agreement Documents. Harriet also breached the Restructure Agreement Documents by interfering with the Raleigh studio’s rights to use the Wine and Design trademark and the studio’s listing on the Franchise Company website.

Competence

Although plaintiffs argue Emily is incompetent and requires the appointment of a guardian, plaintiffs allege only that Emily was diagnosed with Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and at various times experienced stress, anxiety, depression, confusion, and panic attacks. Plaintiffs do not allege that any of these conditions, separately or together, made Emily unable to manage her own affairs or tend to her daily life. To the contrary, Plaintiffs allege that throughout all of the stressful events underlying Emily’s claims she has continued to operate the Raleigh studio.

The allegations are not sufficient to support the assertion that Emily was mentally incompetent at any time relevant to this lawsuit. The allegations do not support a claim that the Restructure Agreement Documents are void or voidable, nor the argument that the statutes of limitations on any of plaintiffs’ claims should be tolled.

To the extent plaintiffs seek an order declaring the Restructure Agreement Documents are void or voidable, the motions to dismiss are granted.

Breach of Fiduciary Duty

Plaintiffs allege that Harriet’s breaches of her fiduciary duties coerced and unduly influenced Emily into signing the Restructure Agreement Documents. However, prior to the execution of the Restructure Agreement Documents, Harriet and Emily had equal membership interests in the Franchise Company. Members of an LLC do not owe fiduciary duties to each other or the LLC, except that a controlling member owes fiduciary duties to minority members.

Thus, Harriet owed no fiduciary duty to Emily while they remained equal co-owners of the Franchise Company. Once the dispute arose between them, they engaged counsel, and their relationship during the negotiations was adversarial.

The court grants the Mills defendants’ motion to dismiss to the extent plaintiffs claim a breach of fiduciary duty occurred prior to the execution of the Restructure Agreement Documents.

After the restructure agreement, as majority owner of the Franchise Company, Harriet owed a fiduciary duty to minority member Emily. Plaintiffs allege Harriet breached her fiduciary duty as majority member through, inter alia, manipulating the standards for making distributions to lower or eliminate Emily’s share of distributions, diverting Franchise Company funds to Patrick and CSS, and interfering with and terminating Emily’s rights to use the Wine and Design trademark and website. These allegations are sufficient to support a breach of fiduciary duty claim against Harriet for acts that occurred after the execution of the Restructure Agreement Documents.

However, plaintiffs do not allege facts that would support an allegation that Patrick or CSS owed Emily a fiduciary duty.

Conversion

The complaint does not specifically allege that Patrick or CSS engaged in conversion, misappropriation or waste of corporate assets; therefore, any such claims are dismissed.

Plaintiffs’ claims for conversion and misappropriation of corporate funds against Harriet are based on the same conduct as their breach of fiduciary duty claim. Although plaintiffs would not be entitled to recover twice for the same misconduct, they have adequately pleaded claims for conversion and misappropriation of corporate funds to survive a motion to dismiss.

However, North Carolina does not recognize a cause of action for corporate waste.

G.S. Chapter 75

Where there is no allegation that multiple market participants entered into a contract or other agreement that operated to the damage of, or would have any adverse effect on, the public, the complaint does not allege facts that would support a claim that defendants violated G.S. § 75-1.

Plaintiffs’ claim for unfair trade practices must fail to the extent it is based on actions internal to the Franchise Company prior to the effective date of the Restructure Agreement Documents because such actions were not in or affecting commerce.

Similarly, plaintiffs’ claims relating to Harriet’s internal mismanagement of the Franchise Company after the effective date of the Restructure Agreement Documents are not in or affecting commerce and should be dismissed.

However, after the effective date of the Restructure Agreement Documents, the Raleigh studio and the Franchise Company were two separate businesses. Despite thin allegations, the court deems plaintiffs’ unfair trade practices claim based on allegations about relations between the Franchise Company and the Raleigh studio sufficient to survive a Rule 12(b)(6) motion.

Conspiracy

Plaintiffs do not allege facts that support the allegation that CSS participated in a civil conspiracy.

Plaintiffs allege that Harriet and Patrick “entered into an agreement to devalue the Raleigh Studio and eliminate it as competition.” Plaintiffs also allege that Harriet and Patrick spread false rumors about Emily, “disseminat[ed] false and misleading advertising about” Emily’s involvement in the history of the Franchise Company, and wrongfully interfered with and terminated Emily’s right to use the “Wine and Design” name and website. Plaintiffs further allege that Harriet and Patrick’s actions interfered with Emily’s ability to operate the Raleigh studio and impaired its goodwill and reputation.

These allegations are minimally sufficient to support plaintiffs’ claim of a conspiracy between Harriet and Patrick.

Derivative Claims

Harriet’s alleged misappropriation and diversion of funds would have caused injury to the Franchise Company and could form the basis of a derivative claim.

In addition, Harriet undertook obligations to Emily pursuant to the Restructure Agreement Documents that were separate from, and in addition to, Harriet’s duties arising out of her status as majority member in the Franchise Company. Thus, Emily may have standing to bring direct claims against Harriet based on the special duty exception from Barger v. McCoy Hillard & Parks, 346 N.C. 650, 488 S.E.2d 215 (1997).

Motions granted in part; denied in part.

Preiss v. Wine & Design Franchise, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-076-18, 35 pp.) (Gregory McGuire, J.) Robert Zaytoun, John Taylor and Matthew Ballew for plaintiffs; Gloria Becker, Matthew Mariani, Kari Johnson, A. Charles Ellis, Marla Bowman, and Joseph Schouten for defendants. 2018 NCBC 98

