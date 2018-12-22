Where an arbitration clause both incorporates American Arbitration Association rules – which reserve questions of arbitrability to the arbitrator – and exempts certain claims from arbitration, and where all of plaintiff’s causes of action relate to the carved-out claims, it is up to the judge to decide whether plaintiff’s claims are arbitrable.

Plaintiff’s claims against defendants Moore’s Financial Group, Inc. and Rod Moore (the Moore defendants) are not subject to arbitration. However, the question of the arbitrability of plaintiff’s claims against defendants Messer Financial Group, Inc., Roy Messer, and Bill Rice (collectively, the Messer defendants) will be submitted to the arbitrator, and this action will be stayed pending the arbitrator’s ruling on arbitrability.

Plaintiff alleges that defendants agreed to sell its insurance products only so they could gain access to plaintiff’s confidential information and that, after a short relationship with plaintiff, defendants set up a competing business.

The Moore defendants entered into a “Territory Manager Agreement” with plaintiff, Rice and Messer entered into an “Agent Agreement” with plaintiff, and Messer Financial Group entered into an Agent Agreement and a “Referral Agreement” with plaintiff. Each contract included an arbitration clause, which was to be governed by the Federal Arbitration Act, and which was made subject to American Arbitration Association (AAA) rules; those rules make the question of arbitrability one for the arbitrator.

However, the Territory Manager Agreement’s arbitration clause said arbitration would not be compelled for claims involving (i) “actual or threatened disclosure or misuse of confidential information; (ii) a breach of any covenant not to compete; or (iii) a violation of non-solicitation provisions.”

This raises a difficult question: does a carve-out in an arbitration clause require the court to decide questions of arbitrability even though the clause also incorporates the AAA rules?

The federal courts of appeals are divided on this question. Furthermore, although there is a liberal federal policy favoring arbitration agreements, that policy does not apply to agreements to arbitrate arbitrability.

Reading the Territory Manager Agreement as a whole, the court concludes that the parties intended to divide questions of arbitrability between the court and the arbitrator. Section 14(C) represents the parties’ agreement to arbitrate disputes arising out of their relationship under the AAA rules “unless” the disputes are “excepted from” arbitration by the carve-out in section 14(D). Section 14(D) goes on to state that neither side “will be compelled to arbitrate” claims recited in the carve-out.

Taken together, this language requires the court to decide whether a given claim falls within the carve-out and, thus, whether it is subject to arbitration. To hold otherwise would require compelling plaintiff to arbitrate those claims, which is precisely what the agreement forbids.

On the other hand, if arbitrability disputes arise for claims falling outside the carve-out, those disputes are for the arbitrator under the terms of the AAA rules. By construing the contract this way, the court gives meaning to the parties’ agreement to incorporate the AAA rules and to exclude specific claims from arbitration.

All of plaintiff’s claims against the Moore defendants fall within the carve-out. Plaintiff’s claim for breach of contract turns on the contract’s non-compete, non-solicitation, and confidentiality restrictions. The non-contract claims all arise from allegations that the Moore defendants entered into the contract for the purpose of obtaining plaintiff’s confidential information and trade secrets so as to compete unlawfully against plaintiff.

The claims asserted against the Moore defendants are therefore not arbitrable. The court denies the motion to compel arbitration as to those claims.

Plaintiff concedes that its claims for Rice and Moore’s alleged breach of the Agent Agreement are subject to arbitration. The questions of whether defendants waived their right to arbitrate and whether plaintiff’s non-contract claims fall within the scope of the arbitration clause are questions of arbitrability for the arbitrator to decide.

Messer Financial Group signed not only the Agent Agreement, but also the Referral Agreement, which includes the same arbitration clause and carve-outs as the Territory Manager Agreement. The question then is who decides arbitrability issues when one arbitration agreement delegates them to the arbitrator and a second agreement reserves at least some issues for the court.

Clearly, the arbitrator must decide arbitrability. The Eleventh Circuit and several federal district courts have reached this conclusion.

Plaintiff concedes that the Agent Agreement includes a valid arbitration clause and that it clearly and unmistakably delegates questions of arbitrability to the arbitrator. It is at least arguably the case that all claims asserted against Messer Financial Group arise out of or relate to the Agent Agreement. For the court to decide that the claims are not arbitrable would defeat the parties’ intent to have the arbitrator make that decision.

The court stays all claims pending the arbitrator’s decision as to the arbitrability of the claims against the Messer defendants.

Worldwide Insurance Network, Inc. v. Messer Financial Group, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-080-18, 18 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) Christopher Jackson, William Clineburg and Eric Fisher for plaintiff; Jeffrey Oleynik, Brad Moody and Lott Warren for defendants. 2018 NCBC 102

