Where the plaintiff-franchisees allege that the defendant-franchisors overcharged them for goods, but where plaintiffs do not seek damages for lost profits, defendants are not entitled to discovery related to plaintiffs’ lost profits. Regardless of whether plaintiffs passed on the overcharged amounts to their customers, damages for a breach of contract are determined as of the time of the occurrence of the breach. Later events do not affect the measure of damages.

The court grants in part and denies in part defendants’ motions to compel discovery.

Since defendants’ alleged breach of contract occurred without plaintiffs’ knowledge, plaintiffs did not have a duty to mitigate. Thus, plaintiffs’ efforts to mitigate damages (e.g., by passing on the overcharges to their customers) are irrelevant.

Plaintiffs’ fraud claim is premised on defendants’ alleged promise to provide superior wholesale pricing to plaintiffs while misrepresenting or concealing the superior pricing they offered to other franchisees. The difference between what was promised to plaintiffs – superior wholesale pricing – and what was received – the pricing plaintiffs actually received and paid – is the relevant inquiry as to alleged overpayment damages. As with contract damages, whether plaintiffs passed the alleged overcharged amounts on to their customers is not relevant to plaintiffs’ damages for alleged fraud.

Similarly, plaintiffs’ lost profit records have no bearing on plaintiffs’ unfair trade practices damages.

Plaintiffs’ alternative claim for unjust enrichment seeks restitution for the wrongfully-collected and undisclosed kickbacks that defendants allegedly received. A claim for restitution is not aimed at compensating the plaintiff, but at forcing the defendant to disgorge benefits that it would be unjust for him to keep. Thus, whether plaintiffs were able to avoid harm by passing alleged overcharged amounts on to their customers has no bearing on plaintiffs’ unjust enrichment damages.

The court also concludes, in the exercise of its discretion, that producing the plaintiff’s lost profit records would impose an undue burden on plaintiffs. According to plaintiffs’ counsel, plaintiffs, collectively, have sold more than three million windows. Producing purchase orders, invoices, sales contracts, and other documents on a transaction-by-transaction basis for millions of transactions would impose an undue burden on plaintiffs, particularly in light of this information’s lack of relevance to the claims and defenses asserted in this action.

Accounting Records

Plaintiffs have produced the accounting records requested by defendants, but with redactions for the attorneys’ fees paid in this litigation. Defendants seek the unredacted records. The court concludes that plaintiffs should be permitted to redact the attorneys’ fees.

Tax Returns

Plaintiffs’ G.S. § 75-1.1 claim rests, in part, on plaintiffs’ contention that defendants engaged in unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent conduct by intentionally choosing not to provide franchise disclosure documents to plaintiffs despite a legal obligation to do so. Defendants contend that plaintiffs’ individual tax returns will show the individual plaintiffs’ net worth, and thus whether the “Large Franchisee Exemption” under federal franchise law excused the disclosure requirements on which the individual plaintiffs rest their claim.

An individual’s “net worth” is not readily determined from most individual tax returns, and defendants have not offered evidence suggesting that the individual plaintiffs’ tax returns contain this information here. Further, defendants have not demonstrated that the information they seek cannot be obtained by less burdensome and invasive means. The court denies the motion to compel as to the individual returns.

Sales Data

Defendants seek reports from non-party MetricWise, Inc., relating to eight of plaintiffs’ accounts.

To begin, the court has previously rejected defendants’ contention that they should be able to discover pricing, product profitability, and customer transaction information from plaintiffs. Thus, to the extent defendants seek MetricWise reports or other advertising records related to plaintiffs’ pricing, profits, and margins on individual transactions with customers, defendants’ MetricWise motion to compel will be denied.

As to the MetricWise reports relating to the success of plaintiffs’ advertising, plaintiffs’ advertising damages theory presumes both that defendants did not provide any advertising benefit to plaintiffs and that plaintiffs’ advertising expenditures benefited only defendants.

Plaintiff’s advertising damages rest on factual presumptions that may or may not be true. The court therefore concludes that defendants should be afforded an opportunity to discover information relevant to plaintiffs’ factual presumptions underlying their claim for these damages.

It appears that certain MetricWise reports relating to advertising are likely provide evidence of the value or benefit many plaintiffs received from their advertising expenditures. The court thus concludes, in the exercise of its discretion, that plaintiffs should be required to produce a limited number of annual MetricWise reports for the relevant eight-year period that relate to the effectiveness and value of plaintiffs’ advertising expenditures for the eight accounts that defendants have identified.

The court orders the parties to meet and confer concerning a limited number of specific reports that shall be produced, taking into account the burden the manual generation of such reports shall have upon plaintiffs.

Because the MetricWise reports that defendants seek from plaintiffs are also sought from MetricWise, the court concludes that MetricWise shall not be required to produce any reports at this time.

Motions granted in part, denied in part.

Window World of Baton Rouge, LLC v. Window World, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-077-18, 31 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe, C.J.) Charles Coble, Robert King, Benjamin Norman, Jeffrey Oleynik, Andrew Rodenbough, Richard Wolff, John Wolff and Virginia McLin for plaintiffs; Michael Medford, Judson Welborn, Natalie Rice, Jessica Vickers, Mark Leitner, Joseph Goode, Jessica Farley, Sarah Thomas Pagels and John Halpin for defendants. 2018 NCBC 99

