Where plaintiff alleges an accountant-client or auditor-client relationship with defendant, and where plaintiff’s claim arises from alleged negligence in defendant’s provision of professional services (i.e., allowing two of plaintiff’s four employees to loot $4 million from the company), G.S. § 1-15(c) applies to plaintiff’s claim for negligent misrepresentation.

However, like fraud, gross negligence does not fall within the scope of professional services as that term is used in § 1-15(c); furthermore, parties may not contractually limit their risks associated with possible claims of gross negligence; therefore, the three-year statute of limitations in G.S. § 1-52(5) applies to plaintiff’s claim for gross negligence.

Defendant’s motion to dismiss is granted as to plaintiff’s claim for breach of fiduciary duty; furthermore, plaintiff shall not recover consequential or punitive damages on its claims for breach of contract, negligence, negligent misrepresentation, or professional malpractice to the extent those claims seek recovery for injuries related to defendant’s engagement to provide internal audit and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance services. Otherwise, the motion is denied.

Even if the 18-month limitation period in the parties’ engagement letters applies, for most of its claims, plaintiff has alleged that the last act giving rise to its claims occurred less than 18 months before the filing of the complaint.

Although the last act giving rise to one aspect of plaintiff’s gross negligence claim occurred more than three years before the filing of the complaint, plaintiff has sufficiently alleged equitable estoppel, allowing this claim to survive a motion to dismiss.

Though plaintiff’s system for travel and entertainment reimbursement was allegedly designed by defendant, since the system bestowed ultimate decision-making authority on plaintiff, plaintiff’s allegations do not establish a fiduciary relationship.

Where a party seeks to recover in tort for an accountant’s failure to use that degree of knowledge, skill and judgment usually possessed by members of the profession in a particular locality, the economic loss rule will not bar such claims.

Although a fraudster usually does obtain a benefit, a claim for actual fraud requires the plaintiff to allege that it suffered injury, not that the defendant obtained a benefit.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. v. RSM US LLP (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-079-18, 62 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe, C.J.) Mark Griffin, Lori Patterson, Matthew White, R. Andrew Hutchinson and A. Todd Capitano for plaintiff; Thomas Selby, Jessica Richard, Amy McKinlay, Karen Chapman and Lee Spinks for defendant. 2018 NCBC 100

