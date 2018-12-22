An eyewitness could not identify defendant in a non-suggestive police photo line-up the same day as the shooting, but when he saw a photo of defendant in the newspaper a day later, he was sure defendant was the shooter. The trial court could nevertheless allow the witness to make an in-court identification of defendant because suggestive pretrial identification procedures that do not result from state action do not violate a defendant’s due process rights.

We find no error in defendant’s convictions of attempted armed robbery and felony murder.

We acknowledge that the witness’ viewing of defendant’s image in the newspaper calls the reliability of his in-court identification into question. However, the U.S. Constitution protects a defendant against a conviction based on evidence of questionable reliability, not by prohibiting introduction of the evidence, but by affording the defendant means to persuade the jury that the evidence should be discounted as unworthy of credit.

Even if we were to assume arguendo that the witness’ in-court identification implicated defendant’s due process rights, the trial court’s unchallenged findings of fact support its conclusion that the evidence did not demonstrate a substantial likelihood of misidentification. In reviewing the relevant circumstances, the trial found that (1) the witness was “eight to ten feet” from the shooter; (2) “the area was lit by street lamps”; (3) the shooter was “in full face view” of the witness; (4) the witness engaged in small talk with the shooter for two to three minutes before the encounter turned violent; (5) the witness was in the shooter’s presence for five to seven minutes total; (6) the witness “had ample opportunity to view” the shooter; (7) the witness was not distracted for at least the two to three minutes he spoke with the shooter; (8) the witness was certain in his in-court identification of defendant; and (9) the witness’ description of the shooter, given to police at the scene minutes after the murder, was consistent with defendant’s build, gender, race, facial characteristics, and hairstyle at the time of the crime.

The trial court weighed these unchallenged findings against the passage of time between the shooting and the in-court identification and the witness’ failure to identify defendant in the pre-trial photo lineup, ultimately concluding that, based on the totality of these circumstances, the in-court identification did not violate defendant’s due process rights. On de novo review, we hold that the totality of the circumstances established by the trial court’s unchallenged findings do not demonstrate a constitutional violation.

No error.

State v. Robinson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-292-18, 10 pp.) (Lucy Inman, J.) Appealed from Guilford County Superior Court (V. Bradford Long, J.) Benjamin Zellinger for the state; Jarvis John Edgerton for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

