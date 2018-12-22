Criminal Practice – DWI – Evidence – Probation – License Revocation

Even if the trial court should have excluded State Trooper Jamie Bullard’s testimony that, while en route to the Pitt County Detention Center, defendant asked Trooper Bullard “not to charge him with DWI, because he was on probation and Judge Duke was going to be mad,” this error was not prejudicial in light of the overwhelming evidence of defendant’s guilt.

We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s conviction of driving while impaired.

Trooper Bullard testified that defendant was speeding more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, defendant’s eyes were “yellow and very glassy,” he appeared disheveled, and there was a “moderate” odor of alcohol on defendant’s breath. Defendant admitted to drinking alcohol until the early morning hours and registered a .08 blood alcohol concentration on the intoxilyzer test. In light of this evidence, we conclude defendant fails to demonstrate any prejudice resulting from the admission of his statement about his probationary status.

DWLR

Before trial, defendant pled guilty to driving while license revoked and stipulated to prior DWI convictions. He then asked the trial court to exclude evidence of his pre-arrest driving record. The trial court ruled that the state could reference that defendant’s license was revoked but not the reason for the revocation.

At trial, defendant’s suspended license was mentioned three times. Although defendant objected to the second mention, he failed to object to the first or third mentions.

Because defendant failed to object to the first admission of evidence his license was suspended, and again when the state later admitted the evidence after his objection, defendant failed to preserve this issue for appeal. Moreover, because defendant did not specifically and distinctly allege plain error in his brief as required by N.C. R. App. P. 10(a)(4), defendant is not entitled to plain error review of this issue.

No prejudicial error.

State v. Warren (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-293-18, 10 pp.) (Robert Hunter, J.) Appealed from Pitt County Superior Court (Alma Hinton, J.) John Congleton for the state; W. Michael Spivey for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

