Criminal Practice –  Statutory Rape – Victim’s Credibility – Jury & Jurors – Transcript Request

On direct examination, the mother of the victim, “Kayla,” testified about her “concerns” about Kayla’s credibility. Such testimony did not open the door to cross-examination of what the mother thought Kayla may have been doing, and such testimony was not relevant evidence that could be used to impeach Kayla’s credibility.

We find no prejudicial error in defendant’s conviction of statutory rape.

The information the mother conveyed was too speculative (e.g., she testified on about concerns “based on the information [she] had seen on [Kayla’s] phone where she had conversations with people.” It was only during voir dire, outside the presence of the jury, that the mother explained what she saw on Kayla’s phone: sexual pictures, sexual communications, and a text message that led her to believe Kayla may have been using illegal drugs). We overrule defendant’s contention that the state opened the door to further inquiry about details within an email sent by the mother to a detective.

On its way to deliberations, the jury requested a copy of witness testimony. The trial court responded, “’No’ is the simple answer. No. If you wish to see any of the exhibits that were offered and admitted into evidence, if you put that request in writing, I can do that. But we do not have instant – no, we don’t. It’s your duty to remember and recall the evidence. All right?”

The decision whether to grant or refuse the jury’s request for a restatement of the evidence lies within the discretion of the trial court. When the trial court gives no reason for a ruling that must be discretionary, we presume on appeal that the court exercised its discretion.

The trial court’s partial phrases – “we do not have instant – no, we don’t” – cannot be said to be a failure to exercise discretion which rises to the level of error, especially when the trial court’s first and immediate response was “no.”

Even if the trial court’s awkward phraseology was an indication that it was not permitted to allow the jury to review witness testimony, defendant cannot show prejudice. Despite defendant’s contention that the jury would have reached a different result had they been able to analyze Kayla’s inconsistent statements, the jury’s request was not specific to any witness. Further, there was competent evidence to support defendant’s conviction from multiple witnesses.

Finally, Kayla testified at trial that she was confused about her feelings towards defendant despite having genuinely cared for him in the past. Nevertheless, an earlier letter that Kayla wrote but never sent to defendant, professing unconditional live, did not manifestly contradict Kayla’s testimony. Accordingly, the trial court could admit the letter as corroborative evidence.

No prejudicial error.

State v. Pinnix (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-291-18, 14 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) (John Arrowood, J., concurring in the result only without separate opinion) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Susan Bray, J.) Margaret Force for the state; Andrew DeSimone for defendant. N.C. App. Unpub.

