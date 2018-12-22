Torts/Negligence – Misappropriation of Company Assets – Diversion of Business Opportunities – Fiduciary Duties

Plaintiff was founded by Luc Tack, who provided the funding for the business, and defendants, who managed the operations. Defendants later founded a Chinese company and did not disclose their ownership to Tack. Plaintiff alleged that defendants used their company to misappropriate plaintiff’s corporate assets and business opportunities by acting as a “middle man” when plaintiff previously directly sourced with third-party operators. Plaintiff hired moving defendant as its director of Asia operations and alleged he conspired with defendants’ scheme to divert business and misappropriate plaintiff’s assets and funds. Because defendant was merely an employee of plaintiff’s without domination or influence over plaintiff’s operation or the special confidence of plaintiff’s sole shareholder, plaintiff’s claims arising from defendant’s alleged breach of fiduciary duties failed.

We grant defendant’s motion to dismiss in part and deny in part.

Luc Tack, a Belgian entrepreneur, financed the founding of plaintiff, a textile company serving the bedding, upholstery, and home furnishings industry. The non-moving defendants were hired to manage plaintiff, while Tack remained plaintiff’s sole shareholder. Plaintiff alleged that the non-moving defendants subsequently formed a Chinese company, GFY, using plaintiff’s offices, employees, and capital. Plaintiff alleged GFY usurped plaintiff’s assets and business opportunities by purchasing raw materials from plaintiff to send to third-party vendors to make products for plaintiff’s customers, when plaintiff had contracted directly with third-party vendors in the past.

Plaintiff hired moving defendant to serve as director of Asia operations. However, plaintiff alleged that moving defendant knew of and conspired with the other defendants in their scheme to misappropriate plaintiff’s assets and business opportunities. Plaintiff ultimately filed the present suit against defendants. Moving defendant moved to dismiss plaintiff’s claims against him, arguing that as a mere employee he owed plaintiff no fiduciary duties.

We first agree with defendant that he owed plaintiff no fiduciary duties. Although defendant had substantial managerial authority, we find that defendant did not have the kind of domination and influence over plaintiff to vest fiduciary duties in defendant, nor do we find that Tack placed special confidence in defendant. Furthermore, despite the fact that defendant owed no fiduciary duties, we find that plaintiff’s allegation that defendant affirmatively concealed defendants’ alleged conspiracy was sufficient to support plaintiff’s claims for actual fraud and civil conspiracy.

We further rule that plaintiff has sufficiently alleged that defendant engaged in conduct to conceal defendants’ diversions of corporate opportunities to their businesses, holding that such conduct was in or affecting commerce and therefore could constitute unfair and deceptive trade practices and common law unfair competition. However, we find insufficient facts to support an allegation that defendant was involved in conversion of trade secrets.

Because defendant was not an owner in defendants’ business entities or otherwise took title to any allegedly misappropriated assets of plaintiff’s, we rule that plaintiff’s claim for the equitable remedy of constructive trust did not apply to defendant. Similarly, we rule that, in the absence of a breach of fiduciary duty, plaintiff could not seek disgorgement of defendant’s compensation.

Motion to dismiss granted in part and denied in part.

Global Textile Alliance, Inc. v. TDI Worldwide, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-081-18, 25 pp.) (McGuire, J.) J. Alexander S. Barrett and Kurt A. Seeber for plaintiff. Shannon R. Joseph, Jeffrey L. Roether, Eric M. David, Brian C. Ford, Shepard D. O’Connell, Fred B. Monroe, Carl M. Short III, A. Lee Hogewood III, John R. Gardner, Matthew T. Houston, Jonathan A. Berkelhammer, Steven A. Scoggan, and Scottie Forbes Lee for defendants. 2018 NCBC 103

