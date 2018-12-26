Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Database License Agreement – Failure to Pay – Trade-Secrets Protection – Sovereign Immunity (access required)

Database License Agreement – Failure to Pay – Trade-Secrets Protection – Sovereign Immunity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 26, 2018

The court declined to grant summary judgment in the parties’ dispute over their LLC to the extent that plaintiff could be deemed to have withdrawn from the LLC since there was a triable issue over whether defendant had waived triggering plaintiff’s withdrawal under the operating agreement pursuant to an “execution process.” We grant in part and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo