Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract  – Breach – Professional Services Agreement – Realized Cost Savings – Causation

Contract  – Breach – Professional Services Agreement – Realized Cost Savings – Causation

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 26, 2018

Where plaintiff’s evidence failed to discern what percentage of defendant’s cost-savings was attributable to strategies presented by plaintiff, plaintiff’s breach of contract claim failed for a lack of suitable proof of damages. We grant defendant’s motion for summary judgment as to damages relating to saving defendant achieved from strategies to get customers to switch from credit ...

