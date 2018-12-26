Quantcast
Contract Technology Development Agreement – Ownership of IP – Motion to Compel Production of Documents – Attorney-Client Privilege

Contract Technology Development Agreement – Ownership of IP – Motion to Compel Production of Documents – Attorney-Client Privilege

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 26, 2018

Presence of technology consultant in conversations with patent counsel waived attorney-client privilege where consultant was not the functional equivalent of an employee, was not indispensable to facilitate conversations with counsel, and was not also represented in common interest by counsel. We grant in part plaintiff’s motion to compel production of documents. The parties had entered a confidential ...

