Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Corporate Misconduct – Company Claim Against Director/Officer – Advancement of Costs and Attorneys’ Fees – Bylaw Provision (access required)

Corporate – Corporate Misconduct – Company Claim Against Director/Officer – Advancement of Costs and Attorneys’ Fees – Bylaw Provision (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 26, 2018

  Injunction demanding corporate advancement of defense fees and costs denied where certain claims arose from director/officer’s status as shareholder and where director/officer failed to show irreparable harm would arise from denial of injunctive relief. We deny plaintiff’s motion for an injunction to compel defendant to advance plaintiff costs and fees incurred in plaintiff’s defense against defendant’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo