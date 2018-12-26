Quantcast
Corporate –Derivative Claims – Breach of Fiduciary Duties – Standing – Mere Instrumentality Theory

December 26, 2018

Plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue derivative claims where they were not members of the nominal defendant LLCs and had failed to make pre-suit demand of each separate nominal defendant. We grant defendants’ motion to dismiss to the extent plaintiffs lacked standing to pursue derivative claims. Defendants formed Lookout Capital, LLC to seek out investment opportunities for its ...

