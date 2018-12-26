Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions – Judicial Appraisal – Fair Value of Common Stock – Production of Documents (access required)

Corporate Mergers and Acquisitions – Judicial Appraisal – Fair Value of Common Stock – Production of Documents (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 26, 2018

  Requests for production of documents in appraisal action were overbroad where they sought documents related to shareholders’ decision to oppose merger, their participation in prior appraisal litigation, and their investment strategy, all of which were irrelevant to the issue of fair value. We grant plaintiff’s summaries in part to the extent its requests for production of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo