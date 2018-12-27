Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit won’t press pause on post-judgment interest (access required)

4th Circuit won’t press pause on post-judgment interest (access required)

By: Matt Chaney December 27, 2018

Interest on the award from a judgment must be calculated from the time the district court originally entered judgment when that judgment is later vacated and then reinstated by the appellate court, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression. The Nov. 27 opinion stems from a previous 4th ...

