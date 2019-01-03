Quantcast
$3.5M salvation for donation driver rammed by dump truck (access required)

$3.5M salvation for donation driver rammed by dump truck (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 3, 2019

  A Henderson County jury has awarded $3.5 million to a Salvation Army truck driver who was broadsided by a dump truck that ran a red light. The wreck happened on Nov. 9, 2015, said Richard Watson of Durham, who tried the case with William Gardo of Hendersonville. Bobby Ray McGraw was driving a Salvation Army donation ...

