Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / A new year means new property valuations across North Carolina (access required)

A new year means new property valuations across North Carolina (access required)

By: Staff and Wire Reports January 3, 2019

By CHAD ESSICK and EMILY MEEKER The New Year often brings new resolutions and new opportunities. For property owners in certain counties across North Carolina, the New Year will also bring new property tax valuations. North Carolina law requires counties to conduct a revaluation at least every eight years to determine the market value of property. According ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo