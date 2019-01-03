Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract  –  Flood Remediation – No Contractor’s License – Type of Work (access required)

Contract  –  Flood Remediation – No Contractor’s License – Type of Work (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 3, 2019

Although the complaint alleges that, after defendant’s property was flooded by Hurricane Matthew, plaintiff performed $139,854 in “reconstruction” work and $232,776 in “mitigation” work, the parties’ pleadings do not conclusively show the details of the work actually performed under their contract. Therefore, the pleadings do not conclusively establish that plaintiff needed a general contractor’s license ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo