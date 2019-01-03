Quantcast
File of sex assault lawsuit against businessman must be unsealed

By: Bill Cresenzo January 3, 2019

A superior court judge went too far when he issued an order completely sealing the file of a sexual assault lawsuit against a prominent Fayetteville car dealership owner, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. “We have been unable to find any other case in North Carolina in which the entire court file, including the ...

