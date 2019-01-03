Quantcast
Woman settles tripping case for $435K after new knee falls to pieces (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 3, 2019

  A woman whose new knee replacement was ruined when she tripped over a wire in front of a Charlotte office building has settled with an insurance company for $435,000, her attorney reports. Mark Jetton of Jetton & Meredith in Charlotte reports that his client, Autumn Puckett, tripped while she was walking into the Bank of America ...

