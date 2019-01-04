Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract  – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Proximate Cause – Settlement Agreement – Failed Construction Project (access required)

Contract  – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Proximate Cause – Settlement Agreement – Failed Construction Project (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff January 4, 2019

The defendant-lender notified the plaintiff-developer by email in 2009 that the lender would not be including certain impact fees in its HUD loan request, and, in 2010, plaintiff’s representatives signed a HUD form showing which costs were being financed. Therefore, plaintiff’s claims – which it agrees are subject to a three-year statute of limitations – ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo