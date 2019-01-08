Quantcast
Partial retrial OK’d after jury awards $1 verdict (access required)

By: David Donovan January 8, 2019

  A trial court judge properly set aside a jury verdict that awarded a medical malpractice plaintiff a single dollar in damages, but erred in entering an amended judgment awarding the plaintiff more than $500,000, a divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. The court’s Dec. 21 opinion affirmed a 2017 ruling by the state’s Court of ...

