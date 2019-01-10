Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / State, not county, responsible for fixing school deficiencies (access required)

State, not county, responsible for fixing school deficiencies (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 10, 2019

  It’s the responsibility of the state, and not local counties, to preserve the state’s constitutional right to a public education, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled unanimously in the latest in a series of lawsuits concerning how the state’s public schools are funded. The court held that county commissioners cannot be sued for failing to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo